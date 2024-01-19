All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.

No one is more excited to go for a car ride than your dog. Whether you’re planning a cross-country adventure or a weekend getaway, you’ll need the right gear. A squirming dog in the backseat is more than distracting for the driver — it’s super dangerous, too.

“Car safety should be top of mind, so while a dog’s tongue slapping against their face in the wind is the picture of pure joy, keeping your pup contained in the car is a safer bet,” says certified dog behaviorist Lindsay Hamrick opens in a new tab . “And don’t forget your dog’s ID — make sure their ID tag is up to date with your contact info and consider getting them microchipped opens in a new tab so you can be contacted if they get lost and are brought to an animal shelter.”

Dog seatbelts, travel harnesses, backseat hammocks, and canine car seats are all good ways to contain your pet. Keep reading for our top picks — including crash-tested gear certified by the Center for Pet Safety opens in a new tab — plus other essentials for hitting the road with your dog. The only thing left to do is to decide where to go.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Ruffwear Load Up Dog Car Harness opens in a new tab $ 90 Taking your dog for a ride in the car doesn’t have to be a game of slip-and-slide, in which your leather cushions aren’t coming away nearly as unscathed as your pup. Ensure your dog stays in one place with this secure harness that has proven its safety chops through vehicle crash tests. Compatible with the universal seat belt loop, this Ruffwear harness will get your pup ready for adventure. —LD $90 at Ruffwear opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Sleepypod Mobile Pet Bed opens in a new tab $ 230 Everyone deserves to be comfy while traveling, and your pet’s no exception. This mobile pet bed by Sleepypod is a crash-tested car seat, convenient carrier, and luxurious bed all in one. The bed is designed with removable plush bedding, adjustable padded shoulder straps, secure and non-abrasive mesh panels, and a water-repellant lining. —Sio Hornbuckle $230 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab OWOW California No.415 Carrier opens in a new tab $ 380 Been searching for a versatile pet carrier that isn’t the purse equivalent of the camel-colored furniture monstrosities that are all too common in the search history of pet owners? These OWOW California quilted car seats will help your pet ride shotgun without the aggravation, keeping them secure and stylish. —LD $380 at OWOW California opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab NoMo Nausea Natural Nausea Relief opens in a new tab $ 11 Pup gets carsick but can’t handle the strong stomach meds the doctor prescribes? That’s where this acupressure and aromatherapy nausea-preventing band comes in handy. It contains essential peppermint oil, so whenever your pup gives it a lick, it’ll provide an extra dose of relief without any of the side effects of harsh medications. It works quickly to alleviate nausea that pets often experience in transit so you can ensure that your road trip goes smoothly. —LD $11 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PupProtector Waterproof Throw Blanket opens in a new tab $ 199 Not your average throw blanket, this machine washable one’s made with faux fur on one side and microsuede on the other, and it comes complete with a waterproof lining. Sure, it looks great on your couch, but it’s also perfect for keeping your pup comfortable and your car seats clean on road trips. —LD $199 at Paw opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Adventure Medical Kits Trail Dog First Aid Medical Kit opens in a new tab $ 25 Hopefully you’ll never need it, but stash this pet first aid kit in your glove compartment just in case. Thoughtfully designed and stocked, this first-aid kit has bandages, medicine, and tools that are made specifically for pets. “A pet first aid kit, along with clear instructions on its usage, can be a valuable resource when pet parents are far from veterinary facilities in an emergency,” veterinarian Dr. Alycia Washington says. “It’s important to remember that these kits are not a substitute for professional veterinary care, though.” —Rebecca Caplan $25 at Amazon opens in a new tab