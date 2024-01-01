LGBTQ+ Owned
Simply put, kin+kind makes natural, sustainable pet products that actually work. With a focus on supplements and topicals, kin+kind’s products address specific issues like hot spotsopens in a new tab, nose dryness, and allergiesopens in a new tab. Kin+kind also makes household products for pet-related issues like stain and odor control — all made with natural ingredients.
Barks N Rec is a one-stop shop for all your basic pet needs — and your not-so-basic ones. This small Chicago businessopens in a new tab rivals big box stores like PetsSmart and Chewy in terms of selection, while also featuring more unique products like aesthetically pleasing slow feeders and quirky-themed snuffle mats.
Run by a wife and wife team, Lockwood is an adorable gift and tchotchke shop based out of Astoria, Queens. Just like their human gifts, their pet gifts possess a modern sense of humor that any cosmopolitan pup or cat can appreciate.
Started by a family who almost lost their dog, Luna, to toxic pesticides, Wondercide makes pet-safe pest control products that utilize clean and natural ingredients. Their product line includes both pest control for lawns and pest control for use on cats and dogs. They also have a line of bug sprays for humans, so both pets and their people can have a comfy, bug-free summer.
If your dog is of the anxious/neurotic/can’t-find-their-chill variety, Super Snoutsopens in a new tab hemp products might be just what they need. Using specifically dog formulated CBD and hemp, Super Snouts tinctures, supplements, and topicals can be helpful with everything from separation anxietyopens in a new tab to achy joints and paws. Plus, all their hemp products are completely free of THC, meaning your pup gets all of the chill with none of the high.
If you’re a maximalist dog parent with a penchant for color, Minna’s dog beds have you covered. Handwoven in San Antonio Palopó, Guatemala using 100 percent cotton, these beds pair bright colors with clean and classic patterns and are completely machine washable. One cute bonus is that each bed is also named after a Minna staffer’s pet.
Otherwild is a queer-identified woman-owned store that carries sustainable pet grooming products. Otherwild sources all of their grooming products from Zefiro, a zero-waste general store based out of Chicago. Otherwild also stocks other zero-waste products that are perfect for all things related to pet parenthood, like these bag clipsopens in a new tab that can be used to keep dog food fresh or these paper towel replacementsopens in a new tab that can come in handy for pet messes.
Started by two dog dads whose pups had special dietary needs, Barkin’ Creek is a gourmet dog food kitchen based out of Austin that ships nationwide. In addition to their human-grade food options for pups, their Texas locations feature doggy daycare, a spa, and a rentable space for puppy parties! If you’re not based in Texas, you can check out all the cuteness on their live doggie daycare cams.opens in a new tab
No matter you or your pet’s gender, Butch Basix makes the cutest bow tie collars that can be matched with their line of human bow and skinny ties. Their collars are made to order by local artisans located in San Franciscoopens in a new tab. Plus, each collar is reinforced with standard use dog collar nylon, so your pup or kitty will remain as safe as they are stylish.
Founded by former Vogue staffer Jamie Knowles, Roverlund creates pet gearopens in a new tab that equally prioritizes design and durability. From collars to kibble holders, Roverlund’s products feature trendy patterns and colors that can be paired and coordinated with each other seamlessly. Roverlund’s creativity also extends past design and into function with products like their out-of-office carrier opens in a new tabwhich features an extra long handle that can also be used as a leash.
This Pride, Drag artists need our support, visibility, and protection more than ever before. When it comes to this toy, Mama Ru herself would definitely approve. —RC
There’s not much to stay about this sticker, except that it’s extremely perfect and gay. Does one need more reason than that? This sticker comes from trans and queer designers Ash + Chessopens in a new tab, whose other offerings include clothesopens in a new tab, booksopens in a new tab, printsopens in a new tab, and more. Stick this on your pup’s harness or carrier to get them ready for June. —Rebecca Caplan
One of the grooming tasks we hope we never have to take on as pet parents is dealing with a skunked pupopens in a new tab. Still, in the event of a Pepé Le Pew induced emergency, it’s smart to have this Skunk Odor Eliminator by kin+kind in your grooming arsenal. While you may think such an intense odor requires heavy chemicals to deal with, this activated charcoal shampoo is more effective than any dangerous synthetic chemical cleaner. Plus, kin+kind uses ethical sourcing and growing practices to ensure their products work well and do good.
We would expect nothing less than an edgy camo-printed, geometric-shaped dog bed from former Vogue staffer Jamie Knowlesopens in a new tab. And it boasts more than good looks: Its outside is made from scratch-proof, water-proof, marine grade fabric, and its inside is stuffed with extra plush pillows. Unfortunately, it only fits pups under 30 pounds. —CT and JT
