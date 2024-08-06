From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.

Chicago is famous for many things: Its history, its architecture, its sports teams, Lake Michigan, and its residents’ hatred of ketchup opens in a new tab on hot dogs. Chicago supposedly has as many as 200 neighborhoods, though Chicagoans share a lot in common — a love of pizza and cheap coffee likely at the top of the list. Although this city’s residents are historically friendly, if you catch anyone smiling at you and your dog is with you, they’re actually smiling at your dog. Dogs help make the frigid, all-around-terrible winters more bearable — even if you do have to walk them outside in sub-zero temperatures.

That alone is proof that Chicagoans will go through great lengths to make sure their dogs are happy and healthy. They organize dog parent outings at sports bars, make sure their dog’s Dog-Friendly Area (DFA) registration tag is up-to-date for beach season, and find ridiculously oversized tote bags to put their dogs in opens in a new tab so they can bring them on the L train.

Luckily, this dog-forward energy has pervaded plenty of city establishments that love celebrating all things canine. We found the places and services that not only tolerate your dog but go the extra (Magnificent) mile to make them feel welcome.

Cafe and eateries

Chicago-style pizza (the real one, not Deep Dish), hot dogs, Italian beef, brunch — these are all staples of the Windy City. Your pup shouldn’t have to stay home while you get your requisite “hair of the dog” at Sunday brunch. The only thing you should worry about is if you can get a last-minute spot on Resy. The restaurants and cafes below not only allow dogs on their patios — and sometimes inside, shhh; it’s not exactly legal — some even have menus specifically tailored to your pooch’s palate.

Barrio

65 W Kinzie St

@barriochicago opens in a new tab

If you’ve always felt a little guilty about your pup staring wistfully up at you (and your meal) while you chow down at brunch, Barrio, a popular Mexican spot located in River North, gives you the opportunity to enjoy a meal together. Order breakfast tacos from the human menu and help your pup choose from the Bark-io Puppy menu opens in a new tab , which boasts three entrees and one dessert. Some of the proceeds from your pet’s meal gets donated to PAWs Chicago opens in a new tab . Bottomless bloody marys for you and a skirt steak for your best friend — what more can you ask for?

Cosmicos Pet Bakery

@cosmicos.petbakery opens in a new tab

Instead of trying to attempt to make your dog’s birthday cake this year, support a local business and get a stunning, custom, preservative-free treat instead. Offering colorful cakes, “barkuterie” boards, “dawgnuts,” seasonal goodies, and everyday staples like beef liver treats, Cosmico’s Pet Bakery has endless options for spoiling your pup. You can opt for pick-up in Pilsen or delivery within the city limits or suburbs.

Fido To Go — Dog Food Truck

@fidotogo opens in a new tab

Claiming to be the first dog-treat truck in the world, Fido To Go offers a bevy of cookies and frozen treats for your fido. All the treats are corn, egg, gluten, soy, grain, and sugar-free. The truck, which has been operating for 12 years, shares where it’ll be posting up on Instagram opens in a new tab every week. Just a warning: Your pup won’t want to pass by this bright yellow truck without getting a little something.

Le Barkrey

4151 N Broadway

@lebarkreychicago opens in a new tab

Located near the Montrose Dog Beach (which also earned a spot on this list), Le Barkrey is a one-stop spot for your pup. It’s a bakery, a boutique, and a self-spa, so basically, it’s the post-beach frolic spot to pamper your pooch after zooming around Lake Michigan. Coax them into the bath with a treat or use one as an apology after. Bonus: You won’t have to scrub the sand out of your apartment or hotel tub later.

Park & Field

3509 W Fullerton Ave

@parkandfield opens in a new tab

Vintage sports club-inspired, this Logan Square spot boasts a 6,000-square-foot dog-friendly patio, an outdoor bocce ball court, popular lawn games like cornhole, boozy brunch, and a menu for your dog opens in a new tab . They can choose from the Bird Dog or Pooch Patty for their main and enjoy a Perfect Pup Cup for dessert.

Pizza, Beer & Jukebox (PB&J)

205 N Peoria St

@pbjwestloop opens in a new tab

If your dog’s love language is quality time, then go down to PB&J in the West Loop on Wednesdays for Doggy Date Night opens in a new tab on their outdoor patio. Your pup can get one pupwich, which is made of Wonder Bread and peanut butter, for free, and you can enjoy half-off on select drinks. What a cheap date!

The Rambler

4128 N Lincoln Ave

@theramblerchi opens in a new tab

Watch the game, watch The Bachelor, or celebrate a holiday on The Rambler’s patio with your dog. Get your best friend something from the Howlin’ Ramblers Dog Menu opens in a new tab , which consists of a beef patty, chicken breast, and large milk bone. Your dog will be howling with happiness.

Red June Cafe

2020 N Leavitt St

@redjunecafechicago opens in a new tab

It’s a given that you’re going to take your pup on your coffee run. It’s a much-needed caffeine boost for you and an opportunity for them to stretch their little legs, but wouldn’t it be great if they could propel your tired or hungover body to the coffee shop a little faster? Well, Red June Cafe makes that possible by providing your pal with a treat. Motivation!

Scooter’s Frozen Custard

1658 W Belmont Ave

@scooterscustard opens in a new tab

Move over Starbucks Puppuccinos; there’s a local option that you and your dog will want to check out when warmer weather finally hits Chicago. Claiming to be Chicago’s oldest frozen custard shop, Scooter’s Frozen Custard has many tasty treats for you to choose from, including shakes, malts, and custard, of course. When you purchase a human cone for yourself, you get a free pup cone. Ice cream for all — the way life should be.

Siena Tavern

51 W Kinzie St

@sienatavern opens in a new tab

If you’re on the hunt for a more upscale meal for you and your pup, this Italian eatery is the perfect option. Boasting the largest dog menu opens in a new tab (adorably dubbed “Puppy Ciao”) we’ve seen, your hungry buddy can pick from two entrees and a whopping four desserts, including dairy-free gelato and “Pawsibly the Best Sundae Ever.”

Taureaux Tavern

155 W Van Buren St

@taureuxtavern opens in a new tab

While you’re chomping down on “Le Cheeseburger Royale” at Taureaux Tavern in the Loop, your pup has the option of scoring three scrambled eggs, chopped chicken breast, or their very own chopped hamburger patty from the Canine Menu opens in a new tab . Saturdays are for the dogs, after all.

Bars

Dogs are technically allowed opens in a new tab inside bars, but it is up to the bar owner’s discretion. Instead of taking your dog on the world’s longest walk to find a spot that will allow you and your pup inside or on the patio, we’ve found them for you. Soon, everyone will know your dog’s name at these pup-loving bars.

Archie’s Iowa Rockwell Tavern

2600 W Iowa St

@archies.chicago opens in a new tab

Founded in 1943, this Chicago dive bar is helpfully named after its cross streets, and it’s one of the only bars in the city that allows four-legged friends indoors. Choose from a selection of beers, shoot some pool, and hang out with your dog and the bar’s regulars.

Big Star Chicago

1531 N Damen Ave

@bigstarchicago opens in a new tab

Hanging out on an outdoor patio any time other than the summer can be a little bit of a gamble. That infamous lake effect can make things quite chilly, but luckily, you and your pup can stay comfortable in Big Star Chicago’s Wicker Park location. Dogs are welcome to escape the wind, rain, and snow in the bar’s covered, heated tent.

Chicago in Recess

838 W Kinzie St

@chicagoinrecess opens in a new tab

Chicago in Recess is basically a playground for adults, which we think both dogs and humans can get behind. They claim to have Chicago’s largest patio, so there’s plenty of space to play nostalgic board games both indoors and outdoors.

If indulging your inner child happens to bring out your competitive side and if you think your pup is so awesome that they deserve city-wide acclaim, you can enter your pooch in Recess’ Best in Show competition opens in a new tab . There is a $25 entry fee, but 100 percent of the fee goes to the MCP Rescue opens in a new tab . This event is the precursor to the bar’s “Pup of the Year” opens in a new tab competition, which kicks off Labor Day weekend.

Cody’s Public House

1658 W Barry Ave

@codyspublichousechicago opens in a new tab

A beer for you and a treat for your sweet pup. Cody’s Public House is another one of those rare gems that lets your pupper inside (though they do also have a beer garden). For holidays, such as the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, they often set up a photo booth, so you can fill your phone camera with even more dog photos. They also have a Dog of the Month opens in a new tab contest.

The Corner Bar

2224 N Leavitt St

@cornerbarchicago opens in a new tab

Located in Bucktown, The Corner Bar is a reliable spot with staff who will greet your pup like a regular. This dive is a friendly neighborhood spot that won’t hurt your wallet.

Midwest Coast Brewing

2137 W Walnut St

@midwestcoastbrewing opens in a new tab

Have your next doggie social hour at Midwest Coast Brewing. The furry friends can sniff each other while you catch up with your human friends over IPAs. It’s the 2024 (Chicago) version of Friends. Midwest Coast Brewing also hosts Dog-Friendly Markets, opens in a new tab where your dog can beg you to pick up some treats and cute outfits.

Paradise Park

1913 W North Ave

@paradiseparkchi opens in a new tab

Must love dogs (and pizza). Assuming you can answer “yes” to both, you’ll want to check out Paradise Park in Wicker Park. This heated patio will keep you and your creature warm, so it’s a great place to post up. Don’t leave without snapping a pic of your pet underneath the “@ pizza I heart u” sign.

Pilot Project Brewing

2140 N Milwaukee Ave

@pilotprojectbrewing opens in a new tab

If you go to a brewery’s patio on a balmy Saturday afternoon, you will see people drinking beer, at least one dog, and at least one baby. Pilot Project, located in Logan Square, is a little more unique in concept (though it still has all of the above). Pilot Project is a brewery incubator, which helps launch small brewers in an increasingly competitive industry.

River Shannon

425 W Armitage Ave

@rivershannonpub opens in a new tab

The River Shannon, established in 1946, is “Chicago’s Dog-Friendly Irish Pub.” Pop your pup up on a barstool at happy hour, mute Slack on your phone, and let the day’s worries wash away with the help of a beer. Your dog will turn you into a River Shannon regular when they realize that the bartenders have treats.

Rizzo’s Bar and Inn

3658 N Clark St

@rbichicago opens in a new tab

You (and even your pet) likely know what to expect at this long-standing Wrigleyville sports bar. Rizzo’s Bar and Inn also hosts a number of seasonal dog-friendly events, but there’s one that you absolutely will want to mark your calendars for: The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue’s Pup Prom opens in a new tab . Just follow the theme and make sure they’re dressed to the nines — they’ll have, to quote an ’80s prom hit, “the time of their lives.”

The SoFo Tap

4923 N Clark St

@thesofotap opens in a new tab

Go on doggie dates opens in a new tab at SoFo Tap on Saturdays afternoons. You can discuss your mutual grievances (not enough walks, too much barking at squirrels) or meet other dog and human friends over free treats and half-off drafts.

Places to play

Who says dogs can’t appreciate new experiences? The smells alone in the Windy City are incredibly compelling. On a more serious note, if you want to take your dog to any beach or dog park in the city, they will need a DFA permit tag opens in a new tab from a participating Chicago veterinarian’s office.

Belmont Harbor Dog Beach

Watch your dog frolic through the sand and surf of Lake Michigan. This freshwater dog beach, which is located in Lincoln Park, is fenced in, so you can relax a little on a beach towel while your pup explores the shallow water.

Doggie Paddle

1430 W Willow St

@doggiepaddlechicago opens in a new tab

Send your best friend to Doggie Paddle opens in a new tab to become the Katie Ledecky of dogs. This doggie daycare opens in a new tab also offers swimming classes for beginners, for fitness, and for wellness for pups of all ages. Just prepare yourself for the wet-dog smell.

Mercury Canine Cruises

12 E Wacker Dr

Cruise around Chicago’s rivers and waterways with Mercury Canine Cruises opens in a new tab while getting the best possible view of the city skyline — with your pup, of course. While you learn about the city’s varied architectural styles and famous buildings, like the Tribune Tower, Willis (ahem, Sears, for the real Chicagoans) Tower, and the Wrigley Building, your dog can enjoy all of the sights and smells.

Montrose Dog Beach

4697 Lawrence, W Wilson Dr

@mondogbeach opens in a new tab

Zoomies on the beach? That’s guaranteed to happen when you let your pup off-leash and allow them to temporarily escape from life as a city dog. Just keep in mind that this beach is busy during the summer, so sometimes it’s better to go during odd hours and weekdays.

Navy Pier Boardwalk

600 E Grand Ave

@navypierchicago opens in a new tab

Pretend to be a tourist for the day by hitting Navy Pier opens in a new tab with your pup. Dogs are allowed on most parts of the boardwalk — but not inside. Navy Pier also has Dog Days of Summer opens in a new tab and dog-friendly cruises through Seadog Cruises opens in a new tab .

Noethling (Grace) Park, aka Wiggly Field

2645 N Sheffield Ave

“Wiggly Field” is the informal name of this dog park, but no one would complain if they officially changed it (certainly not us!). In the summers, there are a plethora of mini pools for cooling off after a long round of fetch.

Rockstar Pets

1717 N Ashland Ave

@rockstarpets opens in a new tab

Get your pup some enrichment time or training at Rockstar Pets. Pet parents will feel like they’re sending their pupper off to school, thanks to Rockstar Pets classes: preschool, puppy kindergarten, and enrichment program.

Shops

You might not spend much money on yourself, but you can’t walk out of a pet store without getting an extra special treat for your pup — especially when they’re pleading with you using those very effective puppy-dog eyes opens in a new tab . Lean into it, and support Chicago’s local pet-centric businesses. There are also stores for humans on this list that allow your dog inside, so they can politely sniff around while you browse.

Aeslin Pup Hub

1448 W Chicago Ave

@aeslinpuphub opens in a new tab

If you come into this pet boutique, expect for your dog to leave with a toy in their mouth and a few treats in their bellies. You won’t be able to resist going on a shopping spree. The Ukrainian Village location is just for shopping (for now), while the Noble Square spot provides grooming and daycare services, and the Bucktown location provides daycare and boarding.

Doggy Style

2023 W Division St

@dsps_chicago opens in a new tab

Support a small business while your dog begs for some seasonal treats. Doggy Style has everything you need to look dog park-ready, including grooming services.

The Magnificent Mile

If it’s your goal to hit the iconic Chicago spots, the Magnificent Mile opens in a new tab should be on the list. Many stores are dog-friendly, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Patagonia, and Tails in the City.

Tails in the City

1 E Delaware Pl

@tailsinthecity opens in a new tab

Do you think your pup is the next Tika the Iggy opens in a new tab ? Well, if they want to get anywhere close to her icon status, they should hit up Tails in the City opens in a new tab , Chicago’s purveyor of doggy designer goods.

Unabridged Books

3251 N Broadway

@unabridgedbooks opens in a new tab

Founded in 1980, this bookstore is known for its thorough staff book recommendations and large selection of LGBTQ+ literature. They also will let your leashed pup accompany you around the store while you browse for your next read.

Wigglyville

3337 N Broadway

@wigglysville opens in a new tab

Get your pup essentials from Wigglyville, which has been around since 2005. If you’re lucky, you’ll be greeted by Braith the Bengal cat at the original location in Lakeview.

Hotels

Sometimes, you just need to take a break from your apartment (and job) and have a relaxing staycation. Delete the email app from your phone, pretend Zoom doesn’t exist, play tourist in your own city, and take advantage of all of the hotel of your choice’s amenities — without having to leave your pup with a dog sitter opens in a new tab . Hey, they must want a change of pace, too, right?

Or, if you’re visiting town, you want the option of bringing your pup so you can play frisbee by Lake Michigan (a dog’s dream come true). After they’re all tuckered out, they’ll want a comfy place to sleep — preferably beside you. Here are some options.

Claridge House

1244 N Dearborn Pkwy

@claridge_house opens in a new tab

Your pup will get the royal treatment at chic boutique hotel Claridge House. This hotel has a “Pampered Pup” package, which includes a late check-out at 2 p.m. for your sleepyhead, a pup cup at check-in, a gift bag, and a Claridge House bandana. We always knew our dogs’ lives were better than ours, but Claridge House really confirms it.