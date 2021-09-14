Très Chic Tika the Iggy Reports on NYFW for Kinship!
The svelte fashion icon reveals her favorite Spring 2022 looks.
It girl. “Actual bad bitch” (according to bona fide bad bitch Lizzoopens in a new tab). Add Chief Fashion Correspondent for Kinship to the list. Tika the Iggyopens in a new tab flew from Montreal to New York City to cover NYFW for us. Below, the svelte supermodel recaps the hottest shows and hints at who she’ll be wearing in Spring 2022. Who made the cut?
Christian Sirianoopens in a new tab & Collina Stradaopens in a new tab
Moschinoopens in a new tab & Carolina Herreraopens in a new tab
Staudopens in a new tab
And that’s a wrap. À bientôt, bisou!
Samantha Gurrie
Samantha Gurrie is Kinship’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.
