Très Chic Tika the Iggy Reports on NYFW for Kinship!

The svelte fashion icon reveals her favorite Spring 2022 looks.

by Samantha Gurrie
September 14, 2021
Tika looking out of a cab window
Courtesy of Tika the Iggy

It girl. “Actual bad bitch” (according to bona fide bad bitch Lizzo). Add Chief Fashion Correspondent for Kinship to the list. Tika the Iggy flew from Montreal to New York City to cover NYFW for us. Below, the svelte supermodel recaps the hottest shows and hints at who she’ll be wearing in Spring 2022. Who made the cut?

Christian Siriano & Collina Strada

Moschino & Carolina Herrera

Staud

And that’s a wrap. À bientôt, bisou!

Samantha Gurrie

Samantha Gurrie is Kinship’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.

