Why I Loved My Dog Even *More* After I Had a Baby
A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.
Virgo Season Is for Pet Parents Who Never Forget to Bring Poop Bags
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
Find Some Doggie Cowboy Boots — Here’s Your Pup-Friendly Guide to Austin
Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.
Don’t Miss the First-Ever NYC Dog Restaurant Weekend
Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
The Dog-Friendly Chicago Guide For Windy City Pooches
From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.
“She Is Me”: Paulina Alexis Sees Her Soulful, Fearless Self in ‘Reservation Dogs’
The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.
Does My Dog Miss the Guy I Was Dating?
You don’t want to see your ex again, but your pup might. Here’s what you can do.
The “Big D” Stands For Dog in This Dog-Friendly Dallas Guide
Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
Leo Season 2024 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love—including the furry ones.
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Leah and Bea Koch’s Romance-Only Bookstore
The sisters talk romance, pets, and their obsession with both.
10 Drive-In Movie Theaters Where You and Your Pup Can Do Movie Night
Give your pup a taste of the good old days and take in a flick at one of these dog-friendly drive-ins.
How Do I Get People to Accept That I Hate Dating and My Dogs Are All I Need?
People love to be nosy. Here’s how to fend them off—because you’re happy, dang it!
My Dog Is Perfect—But Should I Put His Picture in My Dating Profile?
Who better to answer this burning question than someone who met their husband because of a cute dog photo.
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up—but it’s perfectly complete.
27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dog Dads
From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.
What Is the Best Antibiotic for Cat Bites?
When playtime gets a little rough, here’s how to take care of yourself.
9 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
23 of the Best Accessories for You and Your Pup This Pride Month
This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
10 Dog-Friendly Pride Events for You and Your Favorite Ally to Attend This June
Our pups might not be welcome at every single Pride parade, but these celebrations are for the whole family.
The Dog-Friendly New York City Guide for Your Favorite City Slicker
Whether you’re brunching, barhopping, or looking for a place to crash in NYC, your dog deserves to come with you.
I Have ADHD—Does That Make Me a Bad Dog Mom?
My brain isn’t always reliable, and I wonder if my pups hate me for it.
You and Your Partner Disagree on How to Parent Your Dog—What Now?
One person is a no-fuss type and the other spoils the pup silly. What’s the compromise?
Have a Big Ol’ Case of Anxiety? Studies Say a Cat Can Help
Believe it or not, that little ball of energy is actually your answer to stress relief.
How Much Does a Vet Visit Cost? Average Cost in 2024
And why those price tags look like they do.
This DC Bill Will Prevent Renters from Being Discriminated Against Because of Their Pets
If passed, it will mark progress in the fight against breed-specific legislation.
The Healthiest Thing You Can Do Is Get a Dog, Harvard Report Says
Scientists confirm the myriad physical and psychological benefits of pet parenthood.
Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
Dog-Friendly Los Angeles Guide: It’s Lights, Camera, Action for Your Pup
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
What Does Your Love Language Say About You as a Pet Parent?
We all give and receive love in our own way, pets included.
Downsize It: How to Live in Small Spaces With Pets
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure—but thrive.
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
So, You and Your Partner Want to Live Together—But Your Pets Don’t
Your cat can’t hide from the dog in the attic forever. What do you do now?
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop.
5 Ways You Can Write Off Your Pet This Tax Season
Because in our world, nothing is certain except pets and taxes.