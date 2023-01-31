We love jewelry for many reasons: its ability to capture a moment in our lives, the way it lives on as an heirloom, and the simple fact that it‘s pretty. Of course, its greatest value is sentimental — and what provokes the feelings of love and nostalgia more than our pets?

This Valentine’s Day can be all about your pet, the only one who really makes your heart skip a beat. Wear your favorite photo of your pet in an antique-style locket, engrave their name or a special phrase on a nameplate, or don a pendant in the shape of their initials around your neck. Below, the 13 best customizable jewelry brands you can shop ahead of V-day.

opens in a new tab Catbird Dollhouse Locket opens in a new tab $ 168 Catbird’s staying power has been solidified through their unique stylizing of dainty and romantic layering pieces — this modern interpretation of the classic locket being one of them. You can fit two photos within this locket, which prominently features an engraved initial of your choice on the exterior, giving this 19th-century design a contemporary touch. $168 at Catbird opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Kinn Medium Signet Ring opens in a new tab $ 420 Kinn started out as a solution for replacing the founder’s cherished family heirlooms and has become the go-to destination for ethical shoppers who value quality above all else. Made with recycled 14k gold and ethically sourced stones, Kinn promises pieces that’ll last a lifetime, which is roughly the amount of time we hope to spend with our pets. $420 at Kinn opens in a new tab