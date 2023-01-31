13 Personalized Jewelry Designs For Pet Parents This Valentine’s Day · Kinship

This Custom Jewelry Is the Perfect Valentine Gift For a Smitten Pet Parent

These are the sweetest pieces of personalized jewelry you can buy this V-Day.

by Avery Felman
January 31, 2023
A photograph of a person wearing layered pearl necklaces.
Courtesy of The M Jewelers

We love jewelry for many reasons: its ability to capture a moment in our lives, the way it lives on as an heirloom, and the simple fact that it‘s pretty. Of course, its greatest value is sentimental — and what provokes the feelings of love and nostalgia more than our pets?

This Valentine’s Day can be all about your pet, the only one who really makes your heart skip a beat. Wear your favorite photo of your pet in an antique-style locket, engrave their name or a special phrase on a nameplate, or don a pendant in the shape of their initials around your neck. Below, the 13 best customizable jewelry brands you can shop ahead of V-day.

pearl and colorful bead necklace with "k" charm
Frasier Sterling Custom Lucky You Choker
$68

Worn by the likes of Devon Lee Carlson, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid, Frasier Sterling is a certified It Girl-approved jewelry brand. Now, you can join their ranks with a choker inspired by the pet who rules your clique.

$68 at Frasier Sterling
gold nameplate earrings that read "Myriah"
The M Jewelers The Name Hoops
$185

You know what they say: The bigger the hoop, the bigger the heart. With your pet’s name prominently displayed on these earrings, there’ll be no question of how much love you have for them. Emrata has her human child’s name displayed on her hoops, but hey, pet names are just as fashionable.

$185 at The M Jewelers
yellow gold necklace with puffy "C" charm
Wolf Circus Alphabet Necklace
$398

Featuring the puffy gold charms of our dreams, these solid-gold monogram necklaces are a timeless addition to any set of accessories that honor a special connection with your BFF.

$398 at Wolf Circus
yellow gold locket with cursive "A" embroidery
Catbird Dollhouse Locket
$168

Catbird’s staying power has been solidified through their unique stylizing of dainty and romantic layering pieces — this modern interpretation of the classic locket being one of them. You can fit two photos within this locket, which prominently features an engraved initial of your choice on the exterior, giving this 19th-century design a contemporary touch.

$168 at Catbird
colorful monogram bracelet
Roxanne Assoulin Alphabet Soup Enamel Bracelet
$43

As playful as the alphabet soup from your childhood, these elastic beaded bracelets are the perfect playful addition to any jewelry collection. Spell out your pup’s name or put your initials side by side (a better alternative to carving them into a tree).

$43 at Net-A-Porter
yellow gold personalized necklace reading "goldie"
The Last Line Custom Name Necklace
$375

Along with making the tennis bracelets of our dreams, The Last Line also has an impressive array of custom jewelry for pet parents looking to showcase their pet’s name or their pet’s nickname (the real challenge is picking just one).

$375 at The Last Line
gold earring in the shape of an "A"
Susan Alexandra Spells Earring
$52

Susan Alexandra’s designs are an ode to the quirky culture of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, where her button-sized store is situated. These alphabet earrings, adorned with colorful and zany charms, are a loving way to tell your pet that while their initial hangs from your ears, they are never far from your mind. Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, and comedian Ziwe have all found style inspiration in Alexandra’s maximalist designs, which somehow tend to pull focus in any context.

$52 at Susan Alexandra
yellow gold ring with diamond
Silent Opus Milestone Ring
$600

Not ready to commit to a pet portrait tattoo? Add the gemstone for your pet’s birth month to your ring’s design. Select the jewels, their placement, and engraved letters and astrological symbols (we know you know your pet’s zodiac sign, so just lean into it) to complete the perfect tribute to your pal.

$600 at Silent Opus
gold tag necklace with "A" engraved
Mejuri Engravable Tag Necklace
$250

Dog tags aren’t just for veterans. These days, they’re as much of a statement piece as coasters with your pet’s face on them. You can wear your furry beloved’s initial around your neck, just in case people are confused about who has your heart.

$250 at Mejuri
yellow gold signet ring
Kinn Medium Signet Ring
$420

Kinn started out as a solution for replacing the founder’s cherished family heirlooms and has become the go-to destination for ethical shoppers who value quality above all else. Made with recycled 14k gold and ethically sourced stones, Kinn promises pieces that’ll last a lifetime, which is roughly the amount of time we hope to spend with our pets.

$420 at Kinn
yellow gold nameplate bracelet
Gorjana Bespoke Wilder Tag Bracelet
$110

If you consider your pet to be your literal child, it only makes sense to get them a baby bracelet — but you get to wear it instead. This easily engravable 18k gold vermeil bracelet is an affordable option that’ll still stand out in the crowd of parents at the dog park.

$110 at Gorjana
Gold custom necklace that reads "Daisy"
Automic Gold Custom Letter Necklace
$695

Automic Gold is a queer, size-inclusive jewelry company run by Al Sandimirova and their long-haired Dachshund, Luna. The innovative team at Automic Gold will help you create a piece of jewelry as completely special as you and your pet.

$695 at Automic Gold
silver wrist cuff
J. Hannah Initial Signet Cuff
$640

J. Hannah has certainly earned its fandom with follows from the coolest people on the internet: fashion authority Alyssa Coscarelli (a.k.a. @alyssainthecity), renowned chef and Bon Appétit darling, Claire Saffitz, and beloved instagram account and image researcher, Mignonette Takes Pictures.

$640 at J. Hannah

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

