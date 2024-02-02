18 Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Dog · Kinship

18 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life

Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.

by Sean Zucker
Updated February 2, 2024
Valentine’s Day — a holiday reserved for chocolates, flowers, and curated (read: inflated) menus. But more than anything, it’s a day dedicated to showing the one you love how much they mean to you. While some may claim that that person is their significant other, we know deep down that our true loves walk on four feet.

In fact, it’s science: Dog behaviorist Dr. Patricia McConnell reports that dogs feel a surge of oxytocin  (often called the “cuddle hormone”) when they interact with people. John Bradshaw, researcher and author of  Dog Sense, even suggests that during playtime, dogs’ oxytocin quintuples and their endorphin and dopamine double.

We love our dogs almost as much as we love spoiling them, and February 14 is the perfect day to do both. Here are few ways to keep the tradition going.

Mejuri Heart Pet Tag
$38

Now, your pup can be a Mejuri girl, too. Upgrade their look with this simple chic accessory that will have them shimmering on their walks.

$38 at Mejuri
Little Beast The Love Sweater
Little Beast The Love Dog Sweater
$64

Is there anything more timeless than turtlenecks and heart-print? We think not. Treat your pup to both with this eye-catching sweater, so they can feel the warmth and comfort of your love.

$64 at Free People
red harness for dog
Cocopup London Luxe Velvet Adjustable Neck Harness
$30

This luxe velvet harness is a special treat for pups with sensitive skin. Plus, a velvet look is Vogue-approved.

$30 at Cocopup London
Found My Animal magenta dog leash
Found My Animal Magenta Ombre Rope Lead
$48

How about a pink lead to match your pup’s new harness? Found My Animal’s offering is as versatile as they come: you can use it as a standard lead or wrap it around your waist for a hands-free option. It even gives you the ability to walk two dogs at once with a simple knot in the centre.

$48 at Swag & Wag
SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy
$50

This sleepy toy isn’t just adorable – it’s also a tried-and-tested method for calming nervous pups. The toy has a ‘real-feel’ pulse that eases anxiety and helps reduce stress. If your dog gets the mid-February blues, this just might help them feel better.

$50 at Amazon
Sniff & Bark dog heart bandana
Sniff & Bark Puppy Love Bandana
$20

With its adorable heart-covered design, this accessory is the perfect excuse to dress your dog up and host a canine Valentine’s Day party.

$20 at Sniff & Bark
Gingham Check Bed in red and beige
Lay Lo Checker Dog Bed
$120

Dogs spend half their day sleeping, so they should be as festive and comfortable as possible while they’re doing so. Sure, dog beds can be expensive, but so was your Peloton, and you definitely aren’t spending 12 to 14 hours a day on that (that would be excessive).

$120 at Lay Lo
Modernbeast Woolbone Merlot
$11

Let’s be honest: the most thoughtful gift you can get your dog for this holiday is something they can gnaw on. This is definitely a better chew-toy option than the formal tablecloth you put out for romantic dinners.

$11 at Modernbeast
Oh Norman I Effing Love You! Recycled Plush Toy
Oh Norman I Effing Love You! Recycled Plush Toy
$20

This plush Valentine is a four-in-one toy — the box and its three included candy hearts are all completely recycled and ready for your pup to tear apart. Plus, 20 percent of the sales go to rescue dogs, who deserve a great V-Day, too.

$20 at Oh Norman
The Barking Bakery Heart-Shaped Biscuits
$7.99

Unless you started making calls or snagged that Resy in late 2023, securing a dinner reservation on Valentine’s Day can be a daunting task. While they’re best suited for a post-meal dessert, these treats will remind your dog (and possibly you) of the benefits of eating in on major holidays. 

$7.99 at Amazon
Ware of the Dog Heart Cardigan in grey
Ware of the Dog Heart Cardigan
$62.8

Your dog holds your heart, so their outerwear should reflect that fact.

$62.8 at Ware of the Dog
Bark Valentine’s Chocolick Strawberries Plush Dog Toy
$8

Your dog may not be able to enjoy the real thing (no chocolate allowed!), but they can safely dig into these plush chocolate strawberries.

$8 at Pets at Home
heart themed lick mat
SodaPup Heart Design Lick Mat
$14.99

Your dog is about the be crazy in love with this lick mat. It’s soothing, entertaining and actually encourages them to clean up their mess. And let’s face it: this is the only time that is going to happen.

$14.99 at Wooof
pink puffer vest for dogs
Max Bone Arabella Puffer Vest
$60

Keep your pup warm and stylish in this very perfect little peach puffer.

$60 at BYMiT
Laboni Red Knotted Love Heart Toy
$16.95

Is your dog always tugging at your heart strings? Now you have the opportunity to reciprocate with an adorable game of tug-of-war.

$16.95 at Wooof
Scout‘s Honor I'm a Lover Not a Biter Merit Badge
Scout’s Honour Lover Not a Biter Merit Badge
$5

Place this badge on a jacket or bandana to warn bystanders of all the cuteness coming their way.

$5 at Scout’s Honour
Wild One Harness in red
Wild One Harness
$55

Another fiery red harness for your consideration. If you’ve ever used Wild One’s products, you know they don’t skimp on quality, and your dog deserves quality today and every day.

$55 at BYMiT
P.L.A.Y. Puppy Love Collection
P.L.A.Y. Puppy Love Collection
$33.34

This is for the real ones throwing their pets a full Valentine’s Day party. Roses, hearts, champagne – what else do you need? As a special added gift, the filling of each toy is made from 100 percent post-consumer certified-safe recycled plastic bottles.

$33.34 at Isle For Dogs Boutique

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

