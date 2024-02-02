18 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.
Valentine’s Day — a holiday reserved for chocolates, flowers, and curated (read: inflated) menus. But more than anything, it’s a day dedicated to showing the one you love how much they mean to you. While some may claim that that person is their significant other, we know deep down that our true loves walk on four feet.
In fact, it’s science: Dog behaviorist Dr. Patricia McConnell reports that dogs feel a surge of oxytocinopens in a new tab (often called the “cuddle hormone”) when they interact with people. John Bradshaw, researcher and author of Dog Senseopens in a new tab, even suggests that during playtime, dogs’ oxytocin quintuples and their endorphin and dopamine double.
We love our dogs almost as much as we love spoiling them, and February 14 is the perfect day to do both. Here are few ways to keep the tradition going.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
