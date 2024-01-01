Recycled
Jax & Bonesopens in a new tab’s Bumble Terra Lounge Bed is designed like a sofa, allowing your pet to snuggle against whichever side they choose — perfect for dogs who like to curl up in corners. The filling is both eco-friendly and hypoallergenic, so you can feel proud that all creatures benefit from your pup’s stylish choice of nap pad.
The company reimagines waste materials like plastic bottles and fabric scraps into functional works of art that discerning pet parents will appreciate. “I started Jax & Bones in 2004 because I couldn’t find products on the market for Jax that were safe and stylish,” founder Tina Nguyen tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. —CT and JT
As an alternative, look no further than Harry Barker’s double-duty bamboo brush. One side features massaging pins for detangling coarse fur, while the other incorporates natural boar bristles for maximum smoothness. Plus, it won’t look out of place sitting on your bathroom shelf.
Created with neem, lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and lemongrass oils, Wondercide’s ear care for cats and dogs helps treat common ailments, such as redness, swelling, itchiness, and discomfort. It’s vegan, cruelty free, and non-GMO — and it’s packaged in recyclable bottles, so it’s a purchase for your pup and the planet.
Looking for a poop bag that really works as well as it says it does and boasts an eco-friendly label? Harder to come byopens in a new tab than it should be. “We use these bags all the time,” one reviewer saysopens in a new tab. “They’re a good size so it’s easy to knot the top after filling. They have never leaked even when I had to carry them a distance. Love that they are biodegradable.” That’s a ringing endorsement if we’ve ever heard one.
For dogs who benefit from a more complicated treat-dispensing, scent-releasing toy, this is it. It also works as an added layer of complication for games of fetch.
While this toy may seem small enough for a pup to conquer, its inner ridges keep pets from accessing their kibble without putting in the time and effort to unlock it. It’ll tucker your dog out and requires some serious concentration as they work to access their well-earned reward.
Even the biggest humbug will appreciate this thoughtful array of toys. These five delicious holiday treats will help your pup enter the new year in style — and sustainably. The handcrafted toys have a double-layered exterior for extra durability (you’ll save money and the environment when you don’t have to frequently replace toys). Plus, their eco-friendly PlanetFill® filler is madeopens in a new tab from 100 percent post-consumer certified-safe recycled plastic bottles
This is the perfect bed for dogs on the move: It’s waterproof, UV-resistant, and comes with grommets to secure it to almost any surface for windy days or bumpy boat rides. The performance fabric is commonly used in camping products, while the eco-friendly PlanetFill® filler is made from 100 percent post-consumer, certified-safe recycled plastic bottles. The brightly colored chevron print — designed exclusively for P.L.A.Y. by SF artist David Collins — is pretty cool, too. But the best part? Thanks to P.L.A.Y.’s Warm Bellies Initiative (in partnership with Petfinder Foundation), for every bed purchased, another will be donated to a shelter dog. —CT and JT
Is your dog a squeaker freak? Well, this particular advent calendar might end up driving you crazy, but your happy-go-lucky pup will be in holiday heaven! ZippyPaws’ Holiday Advent Calendar features 12 squeaky holiday Miniz, including a handful of never-before-seen characters exclusive to this assortment.
This perfectly pumpkin-spiceopens in a new tab velvet bow is the ideal accessory for crisp fall walks. Wear every day or repurpose into the perfect Gilmore Girls- themed costume for Halloween. We can already hear the crunch of the leaves and the “ la-la musicopens in a new tab.”
PET N PET’s waste bags are certified sustainable, made from 38 percent bio-based raw material, and use packaging made from recycled materials. It’s a socially responsible buy that’s great for you, your pet, and the planet.
Made specifically with dogs’ health concerns in mind, Big Spoon Roasters’ peanut butter prioritizes sustainable production methods and high-quality ingredients to create a product that will be perfect for your pup. Handcrafted in small batches with fresh-roasted peanuts, pure banana, and ground golden flax seeds, it’s a delicious addition to your dog’s diet.
Give us your tired, your potty trained, your huddled masses yearning to chew! This canine reimagining of Lady Liberty not only looks cute, it’s also made of heavy-duty cotton canvas with double-stitched seams to stand up to even the most aggressive chewers.
Uber and Lyft might be taking over, but they’ll never fully replace yellow cabs in New York. And who would want them to? A New York City street without yellow cabs would be like a meadow without grass.
If you’re dying to (fake) mirror the actual look of Stereotypical Barbie, this gingham bandana by the ever-so-posh Foggy Dog is the way to go! You can even get it monogrammed with your pet’s name in a very Barbie font, and The Foggy Dog offers a matching scrunchie opens in a new tabfor pet parents, too!
The Foggy Dog is killing it when it comes to the Barbie vibes — especially with their collaboration opens in a new tabwith designer Olivia Herrick. Complete with collar, leash, and poop-bag holder, this floral set has everything your pup needs to feel their Barbie best.
