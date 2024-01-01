Food & Food Toppers

What Can I Feed a Kitten?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
Skip to main content
Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.
Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!
If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.Get calculatingopens in a new tab
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.
They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.
Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.
They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.
They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.
So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.Start Chartingopens in a new tab
Starting with the supplies you’ll need.
Five different pet foods have been contaminated.
Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of a veggie diet.
Van Leeuwen just announced a new dog-friendly ice cream—and it’s not the only option for a pup with a sweet tooth.
And how to know what kind they need.
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.