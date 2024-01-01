Food & Food Toppers · Kinship

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Woman feeding her kitten at home.

Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.

A woman smiling at her dog while carrying a bowl of food.

Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.

Friends enjoy a meal outside with their white dog.

Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating
Woman with border collie holding tomato while working in vegetable garden.

Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.

Person feeding a couple of cats at home.

Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.

Nom Nom is a dog food made by real vet nutritionists.

They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.

Cat sniffing bowl of cherries.

Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.

Woman holding a bowl of fruits with blueberries and raspberries with her dog at home during breakfast.

They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.

Woman feeding her Lab puppy some food.

They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Start Charting
Woman bottle feeding kitten.

Starting with the supplies you’ll need.

Dog with a food bowl

Five different pet foods have been contaminated.

Woman in the garden with her large black dog.

Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of a veggie diet.

Dog with ice cream in a cup.

Van Leeuwen just announced a new dog-friendly ice cream—and it’s not the only option for a pup with a sweet tooth.

Woman feeding her kitten.

And how to know what kind they need.

Cat asking for human food from counter

Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.

