Thanksgiving means loads of opportunities for your dog to scavenge for food, from the beautiful feast on your table to all those scraps in the trash. If pumpkin-themed dishes are making an appearance on your holiday menu, you might be wondering if pumpkin is safe for dogs to eat. The short answer: Yes, dogs can eat pumpkin — both the pulp and the seeds — but only when prepared properly and served plain (sorry, no pumpkin pie for you, pup). Here’s how to serve it up.

Pumpkin is a superfood opens in a new tab and super healthy addition to your dog’s diet. The pulp is low in calories, and its blend of soluble and insoluble fiber makes it an effective remedy for diarrhea opens in a new tab and constipation opens in a new tab . Pumpkin is also low in sodium and exceptionally high in beta-carotene, carotenoids, potassium, and vitamin C; it also has some calcium and B-complex vitamins.

Yes, dogs can eat pumpkin. Pumpkin is very versatile. You can mix it into your dog’s meals, use it as a topper, add it to baked treats (it can be used as a fat substitute), or stuff it into a Kong-type food toy. Steam and mash fresh pumpkin, or take the easy way out and used canned pumpkin (organic, if possible). Now is a great time to stock up on canned pumpkin since it’s usually on sale during the holidays. When buying canned, read the label carefully to be sure you’re getting 100 percent pumpkin, not pumpkin-pie filling which has salts, sugars, mace, and nutmeg — which can be toxic opens in a new tab to dogs.

Pumpkin seeds contain a wide variety of antioxidant phytonutrients and are an excellent source of potassium, magnesium, and calcium (which is important for bone formation). They’re also a good source of healthy oils and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). When ground up and added to oatmeal and honey, the seeds are a traditional remedy for tapeworm.

Pumpkin seeds need to be ground up before feeding them to your dog. To do so, put seeds and the stringy pulp that sticks to them in a strainer and rinse, picking off as much of the “string” as you can. Dry, then put them on a sheet pan in a 300 degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 to 15 minutes. After they cool, grind the seeds in a food processor, coffee grinder, or blender. Store in a glass jar. As with any new food, start slowly when introducing them to your dog’s meals.

Certain human foods, like pumpkin, are safe for dogs to eat, though only in moderation. Like all treats, pumpkin should be supplementary to a complete and balanced dog food diet.

