dog food
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Yogurt?
Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.
- nutrition
Don’t Miss the First-Ever NYC Dog Restaurant Weekend
Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- nutrition
Dogs Can Thrive on a Plant-Based Diet, a Study Says—But Is It Actually Good For Them?
Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of a veggie diet.
- nutrition
A Tasty Frozen Yogurt Treat to Keep Your Dog Cool
Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they’re sure to make your dog drool.
- nutrition
Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
- nutrition
9 Healthy Summer Snacks to Share With Your Dog
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
- health
How Long Can Dogs Go Without Eating?
If you ask them, they would say they should be eating always. But here’s the truth.
- nutrition
6 Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Options Your Pup Can Lick Up This Summer
Van Leeuwen just announced a new dog-friendly ice cream—and it’s not the only option for a pup with a sweet tooth.
- nutrition
Eukanuba and Canine Companions Expands Their Partnership to Help Service Dogs Thrive
The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
- shopping
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
- lifestyle
3 Ways to Make Sure Your Pet Food Packaging Actually Gets Recycled
With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Potatoes?
We know they are your adorable little potato, but can they snack on one?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Celery?
Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Corn?
A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.
- shopping
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
- nutrition
How Many Cups Are in a Pound of Dog Food?
Figure out how long that big bag will last you.
- shopping
8 Best Fresh Food Delivery Services For Dogs
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cheese?
We know they want to — but how much is safe?
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- shopping
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
- nutrition
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to stuffing, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mango?
The delicious fruit is safe in moderation.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Shrimp?
Is your pup a seafood fan? Find out everything you need to know about feeding them shrimp.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Broccoli?
Find out how to safely get your pup their greens.
- health
The Holidays Are Prime Time for Pancreatitis—Here’s How to Protect Your Dog
With all the festivities (and eating!) afoot, it’s extra important to know how to prevent the disease.
- nutrition
How a Former MIT Engineer Became a Human-Grade Dog Food Mastermind
Katie Spies tells Kinship how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- nutrition
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Oranges and Orange Peels?
Yes, Oranges are a Nutritious Treat for Dogs
- nutrition
8 Invasive Species Treats That Are Welcome in Your Dog’s Bowl
The pet food industry wants to rebalance ecosystems one green crab treat and nutria snack at a time. Here are some options to shop from.
- nutrition
Fall Favorite Recipe: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Jack-o’-lantern not required.
- shopping
Latinx-Owned Pet Brands You Can Support Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- nutrition
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About the Raw-Food Diet For Dogs
The feeding practice is popular — should you try it?
- nutrition
Could Fish Reduce Your Pet’s Carbon Footprint? It’s Complicated
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
- nutrition
Wholesome Homemade Dog Food Recipes: Vet-Approved Starter Recipe
All it takes is healthy ingredients and a slow cooker.
- nutrition
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup — but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.