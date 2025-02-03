More Than 5,000 Pounds of Dog Food Recalled for Salmonella Contamination

Blue Ridge Beef, a raw pet food company, has recalled 5,700 pounds of dog food after a sample tested positive for Salmonella. Testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture Food and Drug Protection Laboratory found that a batch of Blue Ridge Beef’s Natural Mix is not safe for consumption, reported the FDA. opens in a new tab

The contaminated batch

The recall affects the 2 lb logs of Natural Mix that were distributed between January 3, 2025 and January 24, 2025. The food was primarily sold in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York State, Tennessee, and Rhode Island, according to the FDA.

The unsafe lot is labeled N25/12/31; the lot number can be found on the clip at the end of the Natural Mix bag. The Universal Product Code (UPC), which can be found below the barcode printed on the product, is 854298001054.

If your pet’s food is labeled with this lot number and UPC, do not feed the product to your pet. “Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return to place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access,” the FDA shared.

How to keep your pet safe from salmonella

Symptoms of salmonella in dogs include lethargy, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, low appetite, and abdominal pain, according to the FDA. Dogs with salmonella will often recover on their own with the help of at-home treatments such as hydration, a bland diet, probiotics, and rest.

If your pet’s symptoms persist for longer than 24 hours or become more severe, they should receive veterinary attention, Dr. Amy Fox told opens in a new tab Kinship. She adds that more serious symptoms, such as bloody diarrhea, painful belly, or difficulty breathing should receive immediate medical intervention.

Salmonella can be passed from dogs to humans, so you should additionally monitor your own health. “Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever,” the FDA advised. Rarely, more serious symptoms, including muscle pain and arthritis, can occur. If you have any of these symptoms, see a healthcare professional as soon as possible.

Protect yourself and your pet by regularly washing your hands and sanitizing any bowls, cups, utensils, surfaces, or containers that may have touched the Natural Mix.