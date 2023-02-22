Best Dog Food Containers · Kinship

10 Dog Food Containers You Didn’t Know You Needed

Because your dog is plotting how to break into their stash.

by Sean Zucker
Updated February 22, 2023
Dog standing next to dog food spilling out of a container
mmilliman / Adobe Stock

It’s a classic scene: A bag of dog food lies open on the ground, surrounded by a pool of loose kibble. Was this the work of your mischievous dog or a common house mouse, which, despite their lesser tendencies, remain one of nature’s cuter creatures (don’t @ me). This discovery leads to a host of new anxieties including, but not limited to, the sight of flies, fear of impending cockroaches, and growing suspicion you’ve secretly always wanted a mouse ever since seeing Stuart Little in second grade. Regardless, there’s a simple fix to avoid facing these existential conundrums — buy a better dog food container. Thankfully, you have plenty of options and we rounded them all up. You’re welcome.

white yamazaki dog food holder
Yamazaki Home Airtight Pet Food Storage
$55

If you’ve Marie Kondo-ed your home, office, and wardrobe, it’s only natural you’d want to give your pup the gift of a decluttered space, too. So, you can throw out the giant beige vault-style gallon food holder you bought them home with and make room for this chic airtight storage container.

$55 at Saks Fifth Avenue
light blue colored dog food container
HuBee Pet Food Container with Measuring Cup
$40

Looking for a pet-food holder that can fit on your counter? HuBee’s spacious opening allows for easy access to your pet’s food, and its compact size doesn’t give away the literal weight it’s pulling. Plus, it’s available in four eye-catching colors (white, dark blue, light blue, and pink), so it’s a purchase you’ll actually want to display.

$40 at HuBee
Mason Stoneware Pet Treat Canister
Mason Stoneware Pet Treat Canister
$40

This stoneware canister has an artisanal vibe that is perfect for storing treats. And with the option for customized monograms, it might help you forget the wedding towels your dog ruined.

$40 at Pottery Barn
white dog food container
PawShelf Vacuum Dog & Cat Food Storage Container
$80

Unlike the logic behind every Michael Bay premise, this container is airtight. It also has a built-in exhaust that automatically releases air to help food stay fresh.

$80 at Chewy
Simplehuman Storage Container
Simplehuman Storage Container
$150

Maybe you’re like me and your back seems to hurt far too often for someone a quarter into life, maybe you just hate anything resembling a squat. This elevated, easy-to-open bin will help postpone any impending chiropractor appointments. 

$150 at Amazon
Taupe Bon Chien Dog Food Storage Canister
Bon Chien Dog Food Storage Canister
$64

This canister will not only protect your dog’s kibble, it will also project a knowledge of sophisticated culture well beyond quoting Emily in Paris.

$64 at Petco
Clark Canister
Clark Canister
$40

Matte black with a sleek finish, this canister belongs in the next issue of Architectural Digest. Though, given its size, it’s probably best suited for treats.  

$40 at Crate and Barrel
Richell Pet Stuff Tower
Richell Pet Stuff Tower
$100

Have you ever been at a concert and noticed a guitarist playing out of two amps stacked atop each other, and thought to yourself, That can’t possibly be necessary, but it does look cool? This is basically the dog food container version of that, except it’s very practical. The additional storage space can be used either as inspiration to stock up on rations, or a means of hiding your dog’s excess toys that are somehow always exactly where you are stepping.

$100 at Chewy
Gamma2 Travel-tainer
Gamma2 Travel-tainer
$8

You’re the Jack Kerouac of dog owners — always traveling, hiking, and seeking new locations off the beaten path. This compact contraption will help your dog keep up on your adventures together.

$8 at Chewy
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Outback Airtight Pet Food Container
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Outback Airtight Pet Food Container
$45

Have a large dog with a larger appetite? Sometimes you just need a big ol’ container to keep their food safe. 

$45 at Amazon

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

