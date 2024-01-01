Dog Products · Kinship

Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you need, we have your shopping guide.

Dog Birthday Party.
shopping

17 Birthday Essentials to Give Your Dog a Celebration They’ll Never Forget

Because they deserve something special on their big day.

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute sweater. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years. 

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.

Cute puppy chewing on Kong rubber toy.

How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

food, treats & feeders

Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.

Nom Nom is a dog food made by real vet nutritionists.

They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter—find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

Woman feeding her dog a supplement at home.

From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

collage of person and pet products

leashes, collars & harnesses

Hit the street with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish—from dog collars to cat harnesses.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

collage of person and pet products

Start saving right... now.

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter box).

collage of person and pet products

Start saving right... now.

From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years. 

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road—from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

collage of person and pet products

art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and tchotchkes to pet cams and robo vacs.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.

Sustainable

Shop sustainably from brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

A women disposing a doggy bag in a trashcan in the park

Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

gift guide

Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) picked out must-have gifts for both pets and their people.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

