Best Cat Trees for Large Cats—Top 10 Picks Reviewed

If you have a larger cat, you’re likely already used to accommodating their size within your home. Finding a cat tree that can support their weight, size, and energy is no exception. Cat trees are a great way to tap into your cat’s predatory instincts — a high viewpoint offers them a sense of security and the ability to vantage point to scope out both predators and prey alike. It also has the added bonus of keeping them off your counters and tables — or at least helping decrease the likelihood of perching on unwanted surfaces.

When looking for a cat tree that could support my 17-pound Norwegian Forest Cat, Boris, stability was my number-one priority; I needed a cat tree that wouldn’t wobble when he jumped on it or when he tried to use a vertical scratching post. I also wanted a level that included a large enough cat bed-style platform, so he could curl up and snooze somewhere that contained his mass and fluff.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

And there are so many other features to consider when buying a cat tree for your large cat, including material, toy attachments, large enough cat caves, and so much more. While the search might get overwhelming, it also means that the right tree for your substantial kitty is out there.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)