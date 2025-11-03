Best Cat Trees for Maine Coons: Top 10 Picks Reviewed

When it comes to Maine Coons, you’re likely already used to accommodating their size within your home. Finding a cat tree that can support their weight, size, and energy is no exception. Maine Coons love to play and climb and are social cats by nature. So, cat trees are a great way to tap into their predator instincts — a high viewpoint offers them a sense of security and the ability to scope out both predators and prey alike. It also has the added bonus of keeping them off your counters and tables — or at least helping decrease the likelihood of perching on unwanted surfaces.

Stability is a big priority when looking for a cat tree that can support your Maine Coon — a cat tree that doesn’t wobble when they jump on it or when using a vertical scratching post is ideal. Other things to look out for can include a cat bed-style platform large enough for snoozing, cat caves that can contain their mass and fluff, etc.

There are so many other features to consider when buying a cat tree for your large cat, including material, toy attachments, and so much more. While the search might get overwhelming, it also means that the right tree for your substantial kitty is out there.

How to choose the cat tower that is right for you

Make sure the cat tower weighs more than your cat/cats that will be using it. This will ensure stability and safety while climbing and scratching.

Prioritize the design based on what your cat prefers as well as their size. If you notice they’re always trying to perch on high places, make sure the tower is nice and tall. If you notice they prefer a vertical scratching post option, make sure your cat tree includes ample scratching opportunities. If they like to hide or curl up in smaller spaces, finding a cat tree with small spaces that will still fit their size is ideal. Also consider the size of the platforms of the cat tree, as well as how easy they will be for larger cats to hop between.

The material the cat tree is made of is also important to consider, because all cats have different preferences. Knowing whether your cat likes carpet, plush material, predominantly wood, etc., will help narrow down your search.

Consider the size of your space; perhaps a cat shelf or window perch will work better for your home rather than a full-size cat tree.

Prices for cat trees also range widely, so you’ll need to factor in your budget when it comes to investing in a cat tree. A higher investment in a cat tree does tend to yield more long-lasting products, but there are plenty of solid options on the lower end of the scale.