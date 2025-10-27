If you have a cat in your family, it’s likely you are very familiar with their affinity to perch on high and survey their kingdom (aka your home). This harkens back to cats’ predator instincts — a high viewpoint offers them a sense of security and the ability to vantage point to scope out both predators and prey alike. It also has the added bonus of keeping them off your counters and tables — or at least helping decrease the likelihood of perching on unwanted surfaces.

Nowadays, cat trees have so many different features and options for materials, that they can also provide an approved surface for scratching, which allows them to spread their scent and work out any pent up energy. Some cat trees even come with toy attachments and comfy spaces to snooze. They’ve become a one-stop place for most of your cats’ needs while also mitigating disruptive behavior within the home.

How to choose the cat tree that is right for you

Make sure the cat tower weighs more than your cat/cats that will be using it. This will ensure stability and safety while climbing and scratching.

Prioritize the design based on what your cat prefers. If you notice they’re always trying to perch on high places, make sure the tower is nice and tall. If you notice they prefer a vertical scratching post option, make sure your cat tree includes ample scratching opportunities. If they like to hide or curl up in small spaces, finding a cat tree with small spaces for them to burrow is ideal.

The material the cat tree is made of is also important to consider, because all cats have different preferences. Knowing whether your cat likes carpet, plush material, predominantly wood, etc., will help narrow down your search.

Consider the size of your space; perhaps a cat shelf or window perch will work better for your home rather than a full-size cat tree.

Prices for cat trees also range widely, so you’ll need to factor in your budget when it comes to investing in a cat tree. A higher investment in a cat tree does tend to yield more long-lasting products, but there are plenty of solid options on the lower end of the scale.

Our top cat tree picks

We scoured countless shops and reviews to find the absolute best cat trees available today. Because prices, heights, features, and materials vary so widely, we’ve tried to cover all our bases to find the best cat tree that works for your cat and your space.

Best overall: Frisco 47.5-in Modern Cat Tree & Condo opens in new tab