new cat
- health
Can You Give Cats Benadryl? (Dosage Guide)
And learn what alternatives might be better.
- nutrition
What Can I Feed a Kitten?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Lemons?
They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.
- behavior
How to Introduce Cats
- health
Doctor’s Orders: Cat Vet Visits Are Essential
Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.
- health
How to Give Your Cat a Bath
Pro tip: Take things step by step.
- health
How to Find a Vet Who Loves Your Cat Like You Do
I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.
- lifestyle
What to Expect When Fostering a Kitten
Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.
- lifestyle
Are You and Your Cat Astrologically Compatible?
They might not care about the answer, but you do.
- health
Can Cats Get Kennel Cough From Dogs?
The answer isn’t fun, but you can prevent this.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat’s Tail Vibrate?
They’re trying to tell you something... but what?
- behavior
Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
- behavior
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
- behavior
Can Cats Find Their Way Home?
Thankfully, their natural instincts serve them well.
- shopping
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
- behavior
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mom?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peaches?
Fat-peach season at the farmers’ market is upon us.
- health
Are Daisies Toxic to My Cat?
They’re cute in the garden, not so much for your cat. Here’s why.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Put Their Butt in Your Face?
Oh, hello.
- nutrition
How to Bottle-Feed a Kitten
Starting with the supplies you’ll need.
- shopping
The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads, and Everything in Between
Save your sofa.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Oranges?
The question should be: Do they want to?
- health
When Can a Kitten Leave Their Mom?
And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.
- lifestyle
10 Questions to Ask a Shelter About an Adoptable Cat
From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here is everything you need to know.
- behavior
Do Cats Like to Be Touched? These Are the Places They Prefer to Be Pet
And the surprising way to get your kitty to be more affectionate.
- health
How to Get a Cat to Drink Water
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.
- health
Is Your Pet Better Off With You In The Exam Room at the Vet or Not?
Veterinarians weigh in on whether you should accompany your pet in the exam room—or let them fly solo.
- shopping
4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.
- lifestyle
Can You Flush Litter?
No. And here’s why.
- health
Best Kitten Dewormer
Because the early bird isn’t the only one who gets the worm(s).
- lifestyle
The “Pet Effect”: How Becoming a Pet Parent Could Seriously Improve Your Health and Life
The psychological theory that a cat or dog is the answer to true happiness is one we can’t argue with.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get Your Cat Microchipped—Even If They Live Indoors
And how to make sure your kitty’s is up to date if they already have one.
- lifestyle
Could Your Cat Be an Adventure Cat?
How you can train your cat to explore the great outdoors.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Ice Cream?
They just want a little treat.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Pork?
They want in on those barbecue bites...
- nutrition
When Can a Kitten Eat Wet Food?
And how to know what kind they need.
- nutrition
What Can Cats Eat Besides Cat Food?
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.
- behavior
How to Train a Cat to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).
- lifestyle
Have a Big Ol’ Case of Anxiety? Studies Say a Cat Can Help
Believe it or not, that little ball of energy is actually your answer to stress relief.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Hot Dogs?
Find out of if your kitty can come to the barbecue this summer.
- health
How Much Does a Vet Visit Cost? Average Cost in 2024
And why those price tags look like they do.
- lifestyle
How to Clean a Litter Box
Cats appreciate a clean bathroom as much as you do.
- shopping
Best Carpet For Cats—Durable and Scratch-Proof Options
Options that won’t become a hiding place for those big, yucky wads of fur.