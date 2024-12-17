Why this common issue occurs, what it means, and what you can do about it.

If you share your bed opens in a new tab with your cat, they probably have a favorite place opens in a new tab to sleep opens in a new tab , and for many cats, that just so happens to be on their parent’s head. While you might not mind, it can be a little annoying, especially if you don’t understand why they insist on doing it. With our guide, you can finally start to understand why your cat sleeps on your head. Cat behavior expert Dr. Mikel (Maria) Delgado, opens in a new tab Cat Behavior Expert with Rover, says cats often sleep by our heads because it’s a great source of warmth. Additionally, “We are part of their social group, and sleeping close to us is one way they demonstrate that.”

Main takeaways

Cats sleep on your head to seek warmth.

If a cat sleeps on your head, they feel safe with you.

On their parent’s head is a popular place for cats to sleep.

Reasons why your cat is sleeping on or by your head

There are many reasons why your cat might choose to sleep on your head, from simple love and bonding down to stealing your warmth. We dive into some of the reasons here.

1. They are seeking warmth

One of the main reasons why a cat might choose to sleep on your head is that they’re seeking warmth. Cats will go to great lengths to make themselves snug and cozy; you might have noticed that your cat chases sun spots in the house. Sleeping on your head is just one way they can stay warm.

2. They find your scent comforting

A nice reason why your cat might want to sleep on your head is simply that they find your scent comforting. Your head smells like you: your scalp, your pillow, your shampoo, your hair. Your cat understands the world through their nose, and they recognize you by scent more than anything else.

3. They love you

The most simple reason why your cat sleeps on your head? They just love you and find you comforting. Your cat may be sleeping on your head as a way to get close to you, bond with you, and show you that they feel safe with you. That feeling safe with you is actually a huge deal, and you should be proud that they want to sleep on your head.

4. They are stressed

Because you make your cat feel safe and loved, they might sleep on your head when they feel stressed. Especially if you notice your cat sleeping on your head when they didn’t before, this may be the case, so keep an eye on any change in behavior. Dr. Delgado says, “If your cat doesn't seem to be fully relaxed during sleep, then there may be something in the environment that is bothering them and stopping them from fully relaxing. The more stretched out a cat is, typically the more relaxed they are.”

5. They are marking territory with pheromones

Cats often engage in a behavior called “scent mixing,” where they mix your scent with theirs for closeness. By sleeping on your head, they can scent mix, marking their territory and marking out that you belong to them. This is nothing to worry about – it’s just that your head has some of the strongest, most “you” scents on your body.

Benefits of sharing a bed with your cat

Over half of pet parents share their bed with their cat, making it a pretty normal thing to do. There are many benefits to sharing a bed with your cat; sleeping with your cat is comforting and can improve your bond.

Drawbacks of sharing a bed with your cat

However, there are some drawbacks to sharing a bed with your cat. One big thing is that sleeping with your pet can decrease the quality of your sleep. That’s not surprising, especially if they are sleeping on your head. Plus, outdoor pets can track dirt inside, which might make your bed less clean. Additionally, if you are allergic to your pet, sharing your bed with them is basically the worst thing you can do.

How to stop your cat from sleeping on your head

While your cat sleeping on your head can be a sign of love and closeness, it’s fine not to want them to sleep on top of you. However, it can be difficult to dissuade them if it’s something they want to do. If your cat won’t stop sleeping on your head, you can’t train them in the way you could a dog, so you might need to make them sleep in a different room. Dr. Delgado says, “The best way to stop your cat from sleeping on any part of their bed is to provide them with some other nice options, such as a heated pet bed.”

FAQs

What does it mean if a cat sleeps by your head?

There are many reasons why a cat might sleep by or on top of your head. They might be seeking warmth, trying to de-stress, or simply trying to be close to you. Generally, it’s nothing to worry about and just means that you have a strong bond.

Why does your cat want to be so close to your face?

Cats bond through closeness and scent-mixing, so if your cat wants to be close to your face, they are usually trying to bond. They associate your face with who you are, and some of the strongest smells on your body are around your face and mouth.

Why do cats walk on you while you sleep?

If your cat walks on you while you’re sleeping, they’re likely trying to interact with you. Cats Protection’s spokesperson says that “if they have previously walked on someone and then that person has fussed the cat as a result, the cat can learn that this is a successful behavior for getting some interaction.”

Additionally, the act of walking on you might be closely associated with “kneading” behavior, which they do to mark their territory. Many cat behaviors simply come down to bonding and territory-marking.

Sometimes, though, cats just walk on you to get to the other side of the bed.