cat behavior
- behavior
Do Cats Grieve When Other Cats Die?
And you can best comfort your sad kitty.
- behavior
The Cat “Loaf” Position Is Super Cute—But Why Do They Do It?
Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.
- behavior
Do Dogs and Cats Care What They Look Like?
They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?
- behavior
Can Cats Really Predict Death?
Seventeen years ago, one unique kitty inspired the question, and experts remain curious to this day.
- behavior
You Can Use AirTags to Track Everything Now—Does That Include Your Pets?
The real question is: Should you?
- nutrition
New Research Finds the Flavor of Food Cats Actually Want to Eat
Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.
- behavior
Your Cat Can Make Nearly 300 Unique Facial Expressions, Study Finds
They’re not so mysterious after all.
- behavior
How to Introduce Cats
- lifestyle
Are You and Your Cat Astrologically Compatible?
They might not care about the answer, but you do.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat’s Tail Vibrate?
They’re trying to tell you something... but what?
- behavior
Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
- behavior
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
- behavior
Can Cats Find Their Way Home?
Thankfully, their natural instincts serve them well.
- behavior
Having This In Your Home Will Make Your Cat Scratch More, New Study Says
Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
- behavior
How to Get a Cat in a Carrier
Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.
- shopping
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
- behavior
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mom?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Poop Outside of the Litter Box?
The worst kind of surprise.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Put Their Butt in Your Face?
Oh, hello.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Follow Me Everywhere?
Yes, they are right behind you.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.
- behavior
What’s Your Cat’s Love Language?
Five surprising ways cats show affection (and how you can show it back), according to a cat behaviorist.
- behavior
Do Cats Like to Be Touched? These Are the Places They Prefer to Be Pet
And the surprising way to get your kitty to be more affectionate.
- behavior
How Catnip Blisses Out Cats
I’m so high right meow.
- health
How to Get a Cat to Drink Water
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.
- behavior
Are There Certain Sounds That Cats Hate?
The internet says kitties despise “s” sounds, but it’s a little more complex than that.
- lifestyle
What Is the Best Antibiotic for Cat Bites?
When playtime gets a little rough, here’s how to take care of yourself.
- lifestyle
Could Your Cat Be an Adventure Cat?
How you can train your cat to explore the great outdoors.
- behavior
Pets Are the Best Medicine for PTSD—Here’s Why
Trauma can take many forms. Along with traditional therapy, animals are a great help.
- behavior
How to Train a Cat to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).
- lifestyle
Have a Big Ol’ Case of Anxiety? Studies Say a Cat Can Help
Believe it or not, that little ball of energy is actually your answer to stress relief.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Lick My Face?
It’s sweet, but a little much.
- behavior
Can Cats See in the Dark? Facts About Cat “Night Vision” and Eyesight
Those glowing orbs certainly seem to be looking at something.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Sleep at My Feet?
Other than the fact that they love you so very much.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Knead Me?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
- behavior
Kittens Are Smarter Than Puppies, Study Says—And Really Good at Math
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
- behavior
Anthropomorphizing Your Pets Can Actually Benefit Them—and You
If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.
- behavior
The Perfect Cat for Every Astrological Sign
Are you a good match for an extroverted, social kitty — or a little Miss Independent?
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
- behavior
Is Cat Paw Reading Real? The Internet Thinks Your Kitty's “Toe Beans” Can Reveal Their Personality
Could the secret to understanding your cat be right under their paws?
- lifestyle
Mercury Is In Retrograde—Here’s How It Will Affect Your Pet This Aries Season
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
- lifestyle
Downsize It: How to Live in Small Spaces With Pets
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure—but thrive.
- behavior
Kittens Really Need Their Moms—Science Says So
The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.
- behavior
Can Cats Snore?
Cats—they’re just like us.