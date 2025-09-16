Why Your Cat Is Obsessed With Sunbathing (No Matter How Hot It Is)
No one appreciates a big puddle of sunlight quite like a kitty.
Avocados and toast, podcasts and long walks, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, cats and pools of sunlight… some things are just meant to go together. But wait — why do cats love to stretch out in the sun so much, anyway? Did you ever wonder? When I asked the internet, Reddit was ready with answers: “They recognize how extra adorable they are when roastin’ and toastin’,” said one useropens in new tab. “They need regular downloads and system updates from the mother ship, so they sit where the reception is better,” another saidopens in new tab.
Others simply rhapsodizedopens in new tab about the joy of sunbathing cats, one likening sun-soaked cats to “clothes that just came out of the dryer.” While it’s true that a sun-warmed cat is as deliciously snuggly as a pile of fresh laundry, I decided to consult some actual veterinarians and get the real scoop on why our little friends are such devoted sun-worshipers.
“Cats historically lived in desert-like environments that were warm and dry,” Dr. Julie Hunt, a veterinary consultant for Embrace Pet Insuranceopens in new tab, explains. “However, our homes are not generally nearly as warm as their bodies would like to be.”
Maintaining their natural high body temperature, which hovers around 100.5 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit, requires a significant amount of a cat’s energy. “Cats are instinctively drawn to sunlight as a way of conserving their body’s energy and warming themselves,” Dr. Hunt says. “Taking a nap in the sun and externally warming their fur is an excellent way of conserving their energy and efficiently maintaining their body temperature.”