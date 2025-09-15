Why Do Cats Freak Out When They See Themselves in the Mirror?

Your cat is your favorite little being. They are smart, sweet, maybe a little hyper, and definitely a little weird. According to TikTok videos, though, some cats’ weird thing is to go a little berserk when they see their reflections. One look in the mirror can provoke intrigue opens in new tab , bewilderment opens in new tab , and even aggression opens in new tab — all making it look like cats freak out, at varying levels of intensity, when they see themselves in the mirror.

This little guy opens in new tab , for example, looks like he is absolutely losing it — back arched, tail askew, ears down. But actually, science tells us, what you’re seeing probably isn’t a freak-out — it’s curiosity. And in this case, it didn’t kill the cat, it just made them look really, really silly on a viral video.

Jokes aside, we know this because of something called mirror self-recognition (MSR) tests. American psychologist Gordon G. Gallup Jr. developed the test in 1970 opens in new tab to determine if animals, including cats, have self awareness. Referred to as the mirror self-recognition (MSR) tests, these assessments explore whether an animal recognizes their own reflection as themselves or as another creature.

Turns out, cats have a zero percent success rate in these MSR tests and typically think their reflection is another cat, an irrelevant stimulus, or something to briefly investigate before ignoring, studies show. (Only humans, great apes, bottlenose dolphins, and some birds have been recorded opens in new tab passing the mirror test for self-recognition.)