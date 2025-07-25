How Smart Are Cats? How to Test Your Cat’s IQ
They know they are geniuses, after all.
Share Article
In This Article:
How Big Is a Cat’s Brain? “IQ” Tests for Cats What Are The Most Intelligent Breeds of Cats? Are Cats Smarter Than Dogs?
Cats may not do precisely what you tell them to do, but that doesn’t mean they are not intelligent. In fact, they’re smart in some very specific areas: independent problem-solving, spatial memory, and observational learning.
They have small brains, but they are equipped with the ability to process information efficiently. They have exceptional survival skills, memory, and adaptability. It’s easier to test a dog’s intelligence because they are, generally, very social creatures. However, cats’ brains are uniquely adapted to their environment and lifestyle.
Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.
How big is a cat’s brain?
A domestic cat’s brain makes up approximately 0.9 percent of their body mass. Weighing just about 25 to 30 grams, it’s small in size compared to that of dogs or humans. However, it's the structure of a cat’s brain, not its size, that reveals the animal’s intelligence.
Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years, specializing in small animals. Her work has appeared in Allivet, AsktheCatDoctor, WhiskerDocs, Ask the Cat Doctor Radio, Ask the Cat Doctor TV, and numerous other websites, brochures, newsletters, newspapers, and ebooks. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to spend time with her three children, two grandchildren, three cats, two grand-cats, and five grand-dogs.
Related articles
Are Tuxedo Cats More Intelligent Than Other Cats—or Just More Dapper?
Find out if the internet-fueled rumor is true.
Kittens Are Smarter Than Puppies, Study Says—And Really Good at Math
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
Does Your Cat’s Fur Pattern Determine Their Personality?
It’s a little more complicated than that.
Cats vs. Dogs: Exploring Feline Intelligence and Canine IQ
A common (if not silly) question with a complicated answer.
A Step by Step Guide on How to Clicker Train Your Cat
This popular training technique isn’t just for dogs. Here’s how you can use it for your cat.
Can Cats Actually Copy Human Speech? Viral Videos Say So
It seems like some cats know how to say “hello.”