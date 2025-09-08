They can be confusing little creatures, but they aren’t knocking things over just to mess with you.

Cats are odd creatures. My foster cat, Akela, for instance, prefers sleeping in a blue Ikea bag on the hard floor rather than the plush wooly cat bed I set up for her by the window. If I was nearby my cat Pumpkin when he was in his litter box, he would meow at me until I looked him in the eye while he did his business. And my other cat, Bear, when I had my face close to his, and I was talking, would sometimes stick his paw in my mouth. One moment I’d be saying, “I love you” and the next I’d be picking short hairs off my tongue, trying not to think about exactly where those paws had been. Odd, right?

When I first noticed these behaviors, my brain rushed to explain them: Bear wanted me to stop talking; Pumpkin had a litter box kink; and Akela, class-conscious former feral that she is, considers sleeping on an actual cat bed to be a bourgeois affectation. These explanations were amusing and fit the stories I had built about who my cats were, but they weren’t correct. They were too complicated. Too human.

“People often ascribe higher levels of meaning to a cat’s behavior than can be reasonably contained in the cat's brain,” says feline behavior expert Stephen Quandt of catbehaviorhelp.com opens in new tab . We do this because we are deeply invested in our cats and because humans tend to project our own feelings and justifications onto others.

That’s why cat behavior is so often misunderstood—sometimes to a cat’s benefit and sometimes not. “All too often, the stories people tell themselves about their cats’ intentions are negative,” says Jennifer Van de Kieft, feline behavior and feeding coach at cat-advoacte.com opens in new tab . “They say, ‘My cat’s a jerk, they are judging me, they are angry, they are punishing me,’ when that’s really not true. I’ve never met a cat who was a jerk.”