You’ve probably seen a cat swat. But have you seen a cat slap? Think of it as a “bap” or “tap” with the paw opens in a new tab rather than the swiping motion of a swat.

As with all things “cat,” a single movement can have many meanings depending on the context. Slaps can be playful, inquisitive, even defensive. Sometimes, they’re good. Other times, they can signal your cat is fearful or stressed.

Why do cats slap?

Cats use body language opens in a new tab to communicate opens in a new tab all kinds of things. When you can pick up on those clues, you can offer the support they need in any situation.

A cat slap is a tricky feline behavior that can mean good and bad things. That’s why context is important. Looking at the situation and the other body language clues can help you figure out what that slap means.

Slaps can be very gentle and delicate, strong and intense, or even rapid-fire with a bunch of slaps in a row. Here are some reasons your cat may slap:

They want attention.

Cats learn through experience. If they slap you, or other things (like your water bottle off the counter opens in a new tab ), and it gets a reaction, they learn that’s one way to get your attention. This may be a gentle slap, like, “Sorry to bother you, but could you look over here, please?” Or it might be more forceful. It’s usually innocent. There won’t be signs of stress or fear.

They want to play.

If slapping got you to play opens in a new tab once, they’ll try it again. They may also slap a toy to make it move or to tell you that’s the toy they want you to toss. These are usually light-hearted slaps.

They are curious.

If you’re curious about something, you pick it up, see how it feels, how heavy it is. Your cat can do the same with a slap. They may start very gently, barely touching it. Think about how they delicately tap a bug as they check it out. The slap may get more intense as they feel brave.

They may really want that thing to fall on the floor, as cats tend to do, leading to a bigger slap. It’s often just a way to investigate and test this new thing.

They are frustrated.

It could be that they’re still trying to get that thing to fall off the counter and it’s not budging. They may want to pass another cat who’s blocking their path. All kinds of things can be frustrating.

You may see a warning, where your cat raises their paw opens in a new tab and holds it there as if to say, “Last chance. If you don’t stop, you’re gonna get the paw!” They may show other signs of tension, like a jerky tail opens in a new tab , airplane ears, staring, etc.

They are stressed or fearful.

A cat’s paws are important defensive tools. If they feel they’re in danger, or another pet or person is pushing past their boundaries, they may slap to say, “Hey, back off!”

Similar to frustration, you’ll likely see other clues. They may puff up or try to look smaller, get vocal with a hiss or growl, and look like they want to get the heck out of there. They’re in defensive mode.

They want to establish dominance.

There are differing opinions about whether cats strive for dominance. I prefer to look at it as setting boundaries and asking for respect. Like people, cats have their limits with things like other pets getting in their business or people handling them in ways they don’t enjoy. They may slap to set boundaries.

You see this a lot with kittens and older cats. The older cats need to tell the little ones when enough is enough. If the kittens learn that lesson, they’re likely to get along better than if the kitten continues to push those boundaries. With this slap, you might see body language similar to frustration — staring, twitchy tail, ears turning, maybe even a little hiss or growl.

Why do cats slap each other?

Cats will slap each other for many of the reasons mentioned above. They may want to initiate play, or play may be getting too intense and they want the other cat to back off. They could be frustrated. Or they may be nervous or scared, using the slap as their first line of defense.

Why do cats slap dogs?

A cat slapping a dog is often a warning to keep their distance. You should step in opens in a new tab , so things don’t escalate to a dangerous situation. These two might need help with their relationship, especially if the dog doesn’t respond well or the cat seems stressed or scared.

They may also slap to initiate play. You might see a kitten tapping a dog’s nose or slapping at their tail as it swishes, for example.

Why do cats slap things?

It’s all about investigation and play. That gentle slap may be testing the thing — is it safe, will it hurt me, does it move? A bigger slap may send it flying to either get it out of the way or give your cat something to chase. They’re using their paws to explore their world.

They may slap things that seem unsafe, just as they would another animal or person. If your cat is afraid of loud sounds and you move toward them with a vacuum, they may slap at it. A slap at medical equipment during a procedure can mean they’re scared.

How to stop a cat from slapping

Slapping isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If it’s gentle and they’re doing it playfully or to investigate something, that’s OK. Even a little boundary-setting slap between cats can be a helpful communication tool, as long as they pick up on each other’s cues and respond appropriately by backing off.

More intense slaps may need your attention.

Try to identify your cat’s state of mind.

Does your cat show other signs of stress, fear, frustration? Are they noticeably upset or in danger? Use the context of the situation and their other body language cues to try and figure out what they’re feeling.

Try to identify the trigger.

Is your cat trying to get your attention? Is there another animal bothering them? Are they being forced to do something they don’t want to do? Do they need a play session? What caused your cat to slap?

Address the trigger.

If there’s an unmet need, like a cat desperate to play or eat, try to meet that need before they resort to slapping.

If your cat is clearly stressed or upset, they need your help. Maybe you need to remove the animal they’re interacting with. If they have ongoing issues opens in a new tab with this pet, do some work to improve that relationship.

If a person is forcing something on your cat that causes slapping, stop that interaction. Even if it’s something that needs to be done, like giving medication, try taking a break. Come back to it with a different approach that may feel safer for your cat.

Think about ways you can not only stop the trigger in that moment but also help your cat move past their stress or fear by doing training and positive exposure work on those kinds of triggers.

Be aware of your cat’s boundaries.

Cats have a right to be handled in ways that feel safe and pleasant. Respect your cat’s boundaries. Teach other pets to do the same. You’ll be surprised how quickly they let their guard down when they learn they don’t have to use force to stop unwanted interactions.

Avoid reinforcing the behavior.

If your cat slaps to get attention, you may be unintentionally reinforcing that behavior. Remember, they learn from experience. They slap, you respond, and they learn that’s how to get that response. To stop attention-seeking slaps, don’t respond. Show them nothing happens when they slap (as long as they aren’t showing signs of stress or fear).

You still have to meet whatever need led to the slap. For example, if they slap to get pets, they still need pets, just not as a result of the slap. Ignore the slap, wait a few minutes, then meet that need.

Secure delicate items.

If your cat likes to slap things off shelves and counters, try museum putty, Velcro, or double-stick tape to secure items so they aren’t as easy to knock off.

B ottom line

Slapping is a communication tool and a form of investigation.

Slaps can be extremely gentle and innocent or more serious and defensive.

It’s not necessarily a behavior you need to worry about, unless it’s triggered by something negative like fear or stress, or you don’t want them slapping people in general.

References