Cats paws are cute, but not so much when they’re repeatedly smacking you.

In the mornings, my cat, Cricket, would come up to me while I was still sleeping and gently paw at my face. It took me a bit to figure out why she was doing that, but eventually, I realized she was waking me up opens in a new tab to feed her breakfast.

Cats may gesticulate in this way to communicate with you, and there are many different reasons why they might tap you with their paw. This can include everything from wanting attention (or breakfast) to expressing their stress and discomfort. So, what does it mean when your cat paws at you? We explore all the possible explanations to decode this behavior.

They use paw taps when they are looking for affection, playing, or marking their territory.

Cats may also use their paws to tell you what they need.

If you don’t like this behavior, you can use positive reinforcement to train your cat to not paw.

What does it mean when a cat taps you with their paw?

One of the biggest reasons a cat taps you with their paw is that they need something. “This is attention-seeking behavior,” Jennifer Van de Kieft opens in a new tab , a feline behavior and feeding coach, says. “So, figuring out what your cat needs is important. Does your cat need attention, affection, food, play, etc?” In this way, it’s important to read your cat’s entire body language.

How cats use their paws to communicate

Cats use their paws to communicate in many ways. Kneading, one of the cutest cat behaviors opens in a new tab , is when your cat gently kneads you (or near you), mimicking what they did to their mother opens in a new tab as a kitten to stimulate milk flow. It’s a sign of affection and love. A cat tapping you with their paw is usually a way that a cat is asking for attention and potentially something else.

7 reasons why cats tap you with their paws

There are many different reasons why cats tap you with their paws. They can be as simple as looking for attention or as serious as indicating discomfort.

Looking for attention

The main reason a cat taps you with their paw is because your feline friend is looking for attention opens in a new tab in some form. They might be looking for someone to play with or want cuddles, especially if this is coupled with rolling on their back.

Showing affection

Your cat may use their paws to show affection: Cats will paw and knead you like they did as kittens with their mother. It’s an action that occurs out of instinct but means that your cat loves you opens in a new tab .

Playing

Cats tapping or swatting at you is a way they like to play-fight with humans or other cats. While this action is based in play, you do want to make sure you don’t use your hands as toys, so they don’t get the idea that batting or scratching is appropriate behavior.

Hunger or thirst

If your cat paws at you and then goes to their food or water bowls, that may be a sign that they want food or water. You should be sure that you have a specific feeding routine for your cat, so that they are fed at least once or twice a day and have constant access to water.

Stress or discomfort

A cat may indicate stress or discomfort by tapping you with a paw. Kneading can be a self-soothing mechanism to release tension and calm down. Pay attention to your cat’s body language to see what the pawing is communicating, and if it’s coupled with any signs of distress.

Marking their territory

Cats have scent glands in their paws. So when they touch you with a paw, it might be a way to transfer their scent to you. They are marking you as their family.

Just an accident and means nothing

Have you ever stretched and accidentally bumped something? Your cat can do that, too. If your cat paws you, but this doesn’t seem to be accompanied by any other body language (such as eye contact), it was probably just an accident.

Can cats use their paws to train you?

This depends on the cat. “They can,” Van de Kieft says. “If you wait for your cat to paw you to give them what they want, then yes.” If your cat realizes that if they tap you with a paw on the face, and that’ll cause you to wake up and feed them, then they will keep doing that.

How to stop the pawing

If the pawing is something that bothers you, you can train your cat to not paw at you. “Preventing unwanted behaviors is key. Anticipating what your cat needs before they feel the need to paw you is the best way to address it. If that’s not enough, use clicker training to redirect and ask for an alternative behavior such as a high-five,” Van de Kieft says.

Bottom line

Cats use their paws to tap you for many reasons. The most common is that they are seeking your attention. It can also mean they want food, are feeling stressed, or are just trying to show you affection.

FAQs

What does it mean when a cat paws your face?

When your cat paws your face, it means that they want attention from you or are showing you affection. They have scent glands in their paws so if they put a paw on your face they may be marking you with their scent.

Why does my cat put his paw on me?

Your cat might put their paw on you because they want to be fed, are showing you affection, or feel stressed. Look at your cat’s body language opens in a new tab to see what they might be trying to communicate.

How do cats get your attention?

Cats may use a paw to get your attention to let you know that they need anything from food to attention.