It often happens in the wee hours of the morning, when you’re trying to make the most of your last couple of hours of sleep. A cat paw, probably fresh from a dig in the litter box, gets planted right on your mouth. Nothing wakes you up faster than the sudden flash of a pee-coated toe bean on your lips. Why on earth do our cats do this to us? Is there a reason that makes it less icky? Honestly, no — not really. But it’s helpful to understand what drives the behavior so you can better understand how to stop it.

What does it mean when a cat paws at you?

Cats do what they do for a reason. They’ve either learned that a behavior leads to something they want (like meowing leads to you petting them or standing by the food bowl leads to getting a snack), they’re trying to meet a need on their own (like scratching the furniture opens in a new tab to spread their scent or getting on the counter if there’s food up there and they are hungry), or it’s an instinctual thing (like suckling on a blanket or kneading for comfort). Let’s look at possible reasons for pawing, particularly at our faces and mouths.

Attention

Odds are this is the most likely cause. When my cat touches my mouth with an icky paw, I move quickly! I’m awake, out of bed, and washing my face. Even if you’re not as paranoid as I am and just roll over while telling your cat to “Knock it off,” that’s still something — more activity than was happening while you were asleep opens in a new tab . It’s not meant with malice or spite. It’s simply the act of learning, Hey, everyone was sleeping. Then I touched their mouth, and they suddenly woke up, talked to me, moved around a little. Got it! That’s how I get them to engage with me. It’s not unlike the way children learn that certain cries get our attention much faster than others.

Keep in mind that the more bored the cat, the more attention-seeking behavior you’ll see. Play and mental enrichment are great ways to meet your cat’s needs before they have to ask for it by plopping a paw on your face while you sleep.

Affection

Could your cat be giving you a little love tap? Sure, that’s certainly possible. Cats show affection to humans opens in a new tab in many different ways. If you think about it, we talk with our mouths (obviously). That’s where the words of love and praise come from. Your cat could be touching that area to give you a little love and praise in return.

Curiosity

Especially for young cats and kittens, exploration includes touching with the paws. Your cat could be investigating your mouth. As it often happens at night, maybe you snore or talk in your sleep, drawing your cat’s attention to that area. Your breath could smell (good or bad). Maybe you’ve got a nose whistle. It’s all interesting when you’re a cat.

Territory marking

Cats have scent glands in their paws and often scratch or rub with the paws to deposit that scent. It can be a communication tool with other cats and a way of self-soothing when they feel a little anxious. Sure, it’s possible your cat could be scent-marking when they touch your mouth. But it’s less likely than some of the other options because they don’t generally rub the paw repeatedly on your face or scratch as they would on their cat tree. It’s often just a tap or gentle touch.

Why should you not let paws on your face?

Now for the part that makes me get up and run to wash my face even when I was sound asleep. Kitty paws can be… well… gross. So can our feet, for that matter. I wouldn’t want someone sticking their foot on my mouth, and I feel the same way about my cat’s feet. Normal, everyday dirt and germs on the floor can be transferred through touch. There are also some special considerations because cat paws come into contact with poop in the litter box.

Don’t panic as you read this section. These aren’t common issues. It’s just good to know they exist so you can use reasonable precautions, especially if you’re immunocompromised.

Salmonellosis

Salmonellosis, or Salmonella poisoning, is often transmitted to people through contaminated food. It can also be passed through cat poop if the cat is infected. This is more common in cats eating raw diets or hunting live prey.

Intestinal parasites

Cats can carry parasites, like roundworms and hookworms. This type of parasite is more commonly transmitted through contact with contaminated soil (where a cat may be pooping). But it can also be spread by contact with poop in the litter box and presumably a paw that has touched that poop.

Cryptosporidiosis

This is another infection that can be spread by contact with the feces of infected cats. It’s not a common issue, so don’t let it concern you too much. But do take precautions, like avoiding smooching the toe beans.

E. coli

If your cat comes into contact with food, water, or poop contaminated with E. coli, they can spread it to you by contaminating surfaces or direct contact.

How to stop a cat from pawing you?

The first step to resolving unwanted behavior is to determine what need your cat is trying to meet. Are they bored, lonely, curious? Then, you can take action in a positive way.

Redirect their attention

You need to stop the behavior in the moment, while it’s happening. How you do that matters. Don’t use punishment or try to startle your cat. This will just add stress. And don’t use something positive, like tossing a toy or giving them love, because they make the logical connection that touching your mouth gets them good things. Instead, keep it neutral — neither positive nor negative.

Don’t say anything or make big movements. Just turn away, leave the area, or calmly pick your cat up and set them down farther away. Then, ignore them for a few minutes if they start other attention-seeking behaviors. You’re simply showing your cat that touching your mouth doesn’t make anything good happen. In fact, all the fun stops at that moment.

Also … wash your face. Better safe than sorry.

Address the need

You can’t just tell them not to do something. You need to provide an alternative option to meet the need. It’s probably a desire for more attention and activity. So, after you’ve neutrally interrupted the behavior and waited a couple of minutes, give them something to do — give some love, toss a few treats, play with a toy, etc. You can also try meeting those needs preemptively. For example, if your cat touches your mouth in the middle of the night, you aren’t going to get up and play at that time. But you can offer more play and enrichment right before bed or first thing in the morning. It’s all about looking for another way they can meet the need.

