If your cat frequently throws up after eating, it can be a concerning and messy issue. While one-off episodes of vomiting may not cause alarm, regular post-meal vomiting may indicate underlying health issues such as hairballs, food allergies, or gastrointestinal disorders.

You’ve spent time researching a great food opens in a new tab for your cat, placed it in a carefully selected stainless-steel or ceramic bowl opens in a new tab , and served it up in your cat’s favorite spot. Your thanks for all this effort may sometimes be a pile of barf deposited on your favorite rug. Don’t take your cat’s vomiting as a critique of your preparation or a lack of appreciation for your hard work. If your cat is regularly throwing up after eating, there may be a health problem causing their stomach upset.

Common causes of cat vomiting after eating

Eating too fast or overeating

Some cats are obsessed with food and can’t fill their bellies fast enough. Eating too much or eating too quickly causes rapid distension of the stomach, which can trigger regurgitation or vomiting. This can sometimes be a problem if your cat is extra hungry because their feeding schedule was disrupted and too much time has passed between meals.

Hairballs

Even though hairballs have been accepted opens in a new tab as a part of cat parenthood, they’re not actually all that normal for cats to vomit up. Cats (even long-haired cats) should be able to pass hair through their stomach and intestines. Vomiting hairballs can be an indicator of gastrointestinal issues in cats.

Food allergies or intolerances

Food allergies occur due to an inappropriate inflammatory response to specific substances in food. Animal proteins are the most common cause of food allergies in cats, but carbohydrate allergies are possible as well. Food allergies most commonly show up as skin issues, but they can can have vomiting, diarrhea, or decreased appetite as symptoms as well.

Food intolerance is a non-allergic response to food due to toxins, GI motility issues, or other causes. If you’re wondering, “Why does my cat throw up after eating grass?” food intolerance is the likely answer. Eating things like grass opens in a new tab can cause physical irritation within the stomach and trigger vomiting to rid the body of the irritant.

Parasites

Kittens are more likely to show symptoms of vomiting from intestinal parasites than adult cats, but cats of any age can have worms that lead to digestive problems. Parasites should be considered as a potential cause of vomiting in any cat who goes outside or is not on monthly preventatives.

Other serious health concerns

Vomiting can sometimes indicate that a cat has a more serious issue going on. In addition to vomiting, symptoms like decreased appetite, lethargy, weight loss, and behavior changes can be reasons for concern. Some more concerning causes of vomiting in cats include:

Inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a complex disease without an easily pinpointed cause. In a cat with IBD, the intestines become inflamed due to immune system dysfunction. This inflammation leads to worsening of the intestines’ ability to digest food, absorb nutrients, maintain fluid balance, and eliminate waste. These chronic changes can lead to vomiting and other systemic issues.

GI obstruction

Cats with a GI obstruction will often vomit soon after eating because food can’t make its way through their stomach or intestines. Intestinal blockages opens in a new tab are more common in young cats and kittens, but cats of any age can fall victim to curiosity and eat something opens in a new tab they shouldn’t. Linear foreign objects like strings are particularly tempting and dangerous for cats.

Kidney disease

Cats can lose kidney function gradually opens in a new tab as they age or suddenly if they’re exposed to certain toxins like lilies or human NSAID pain medications. The buildup of the byproducts that the kidneys normally excrete can make cats nauseous and cause vomiting.

Thyroid issues

An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism) is often accompanied by vomiting. Cats with hyperthyroidism opens in a new tab are often ravenous but lose weight despite a voracious appetite. Vomiting can be caused by overeating associated with this or as a direct result of the elevated thyroid hormones.

Cancer and gastrointestinal tumors

Vomiting after meals can be caused by cancer opens in a new tab as well. Some gastrointestinal cancers are infiltrative and spread throughout the length of the GI tract, affecting its function. Others can cause distinct masses that partially or completely obstruct the passage of food through the stomach or intestines.

Vomiting vs. regurgitation in cats

The first step in finding out why your cat may be vomiting after eating is discovering if they’re actually vomiting. While it may seem unimportant when you’re looking at a pile of partially-digested food on your laundry, figuring out if your cat is vomiting or regurgitating is half the battle.

Vomiting is an active process. Vomiting cats make all kinds of interesting (disgusting) sounds and dramatic motions before and during vomiting. Vomiting is often preceded by nausea, which can cause drooling opens in a new tab , hiding, and a pitiful yowl. While vomiting, cats will have abdominal contractions and heaving as they bring up food or liquid from their stomach. This can be accompanied by a distinctive gagging opens in a new tab sound that will bring experienced cat parents running from across the house.

Regurgitation is a more passive process — food goes in, then comes back out without much effort on the cat’s part. There may be a slight cough or hack as the food exits, but regurgitation doesn’t involve the dramatics that vomiting does. Regurgitation after eating often results in a fairly solid tube of undigested food rather than the more liquid-y splat of vomit. If you’re not sure if your cat is vomiting or regurgitating, try to record an episode to show your veterinarian. Vets love looking at videos of cats puking.

When to seek veterinary help

It’s not normal for cats to vomit after eating. Even if your cat seems unbothered by it, vomiting is a sign of a problem that needs to be checked out. A single episode of vomiting in an otherwise happy, healthy cat can generally be managed with monitoring at home. See your vet opens in a new tab if your cat vomits multiple times in a day, is vomiting regularly, or shows any of these symptoms:

Decreased appetite

Diarrhea

Pain

Lethargy or weakness

Rapid or labored breathing

Straining to urinate or frequent trips to the litter box

Pale gums

How to stop my cat from throwing up after eating

Once you’ve ruled out significant medical problems with your vet, you can employ some at-home methods to get your cat to stop vomiting after eating.

Feeding bland cat food

Your vet may recommend a short course of bland food opens in a new tab to help settle your vomiting cat’s stomach. Bland diets are formulated to be easily digestible and allow you to gradually reintroduce your cat to their regular diet once they feel better.

Changing feeding strategies

If your cat can’t get their food into their belly fast enough, changing their eating habits may help. Feeding smaller, more frequent meals opens in a new tab can help prevent the rapid stomach distension that triggers vomiting. You can also try slowing their ability to eat food by feeding with a puzzle toy, in a slow-feeder bowl, or by placing balls or rocks (larger than they could possibly eat) in their bowl.

Avoiding sudden diet changes

Cats don’t adjust to abrupt changes in their diet as well as most people do. Avoid switching brands of food, protein types, and food formulations quickly. If you need to change your cat’s diet, do so over a period of a week, by gradually giving a little more of the new food and a little less of the old food each day.

Checking up with your veterinarian regularly

Keep your vet informed of your progress in eliminating your cat’s vomiting after eating. Continue to take your cat to the vet regularly for routine care, examination, and diagnostics.

Giving monthly preventatives

Keep your cat up to date on monthly preventatives opens in a new tab as recommended by your vet. This helps protect them from parasites that can cause vomiting and other illnesses. Make sure that all animals in the house are on preventatives to maintain good environmental and household control.

FAQs (People also ask):

Why does my cat throw up after eating dry food?

Cats can vomit opens in a new tab after eating dry food for many reasons. If your cat is used to canned food, the sudden change to kibble may upset their stomach.

Why does my cat throw up after eating treats?

Cat treats may not contain the same protein and carbohydrate sources as your cat’s regular food, so the sudden change may cause stomach upset. Avoid giving your cat human foods opens in a new tab that can be toxic to them.

Why does my cat throw up after eating wet food?

Giving your cat canned food opens in a new tab may seem like a special treat for them, but it can cause stomach upset if they’re not used to that type of food. Always introduce new foods gradually, starting with very small amounts and watching for problems.

