Articles by Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM is a small animal veterinarian based in North Carolina who has practiced emergency medicine since graduating from the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. His primary interest areas include pain management, cardiology, and the treatment of shock.
He is a member of the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, American Veterinary Medical Association, and American Medical Writers Association. In addition to his clinical work, he writes pet health articles to help provide accurate information for both new and experienced pet parents. When he’s not working, he enjoys cooking, traveling, reading, and going on adventures with his dog.
- behavior
How Long Can You Leave a Dog Alone?
Not that you want to be away from them anyway.
- health
Your Cat’s Anxiety—Explained
Because they’re probably not going to tell you why they just scratched the heck out of the couch.
- health
Can Dogs Get Congested?
How to look out for the signs your pup is feeling stuffed up.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
- behavior
Can Dogs See in the Dark?
Hopefully, they at least fare better than we do when the lights go out.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Has a Tick
Ticks (literally) suck. Keep an eye out for them on your pup.
- health
Ear Mites in Cats: When to Worry and Preventative Measures
Uh, ew. But also: Here‘s what you should look out for.
- health
Can Cats Get Kennel Cough From Dogs?
The answer isn’t fun, but you can prevent this.
- health
Dental Disease in Cats: Signs to Watch Out For and Prevention Tips
Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.
- nutrition
Can Puppies Eat Adult Dog Food?
They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.
- health
Can I Put Vaseline on My Dog? Expert Insights on Proper Use
And alternatives you can use instead.
- health
Can You Cut a Dog’s Whiskers?
These little guys actually serve a huge role on your dog’s body.
- health
Why Does My Cat Have Bald Spots?
It only makes them cuter, but you may need to address the cause for this condition.
- health
Can You Use Hydrogen Peroxide On Dogs?
And the risks you need to know.
- health
Can I Give My Dog Pain Medication?
No, you should not give your dog over-the-counter pain medication for humans.
- health
Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
- health
Why Does My Cat’s Breath Smell?
Oof, that is bad.
- health
Are Tulips Toxic to My Cat?
This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.
- health
Can Dogs Get Skin Tags? Causes and Treatments
Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.
- health
When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?
And what you should expect after they receive it.
- nutrition
Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food?
They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.
- health
Can Dogs Sweat?
Yes, but thankfully nothing like you do after a CrossFit workout.
- health
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
No, no, no. Absolutely not. Here’s why.
- health
Common Eye Problems in Cats and How to Treat Them
Just some things to keep an...eye on.
- health
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
Other than to completely freak you out.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Asparagus?
Asparagus is a healthy snack for pups, but keep these tips in mind.
- health
Can Dogs Take Tylenol?
The short answer is no. Here’s why.
- health
Can You Give Dogs Melatonin?
Why you should talk to your vet first.
- health
Can Dogs Get Hiccups? Why It Happens and What to Do
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about.
- health
Dry Paws on Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
You call them toe beans. Your vet uses more technical terms. Whatever they’re called, take care of them.
- health
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Is Sick
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet.
- health
My Dog Is Pooping Blood: What Should I Do?
It’s an alarming sight, but here’s what you should know.
- behavior
15 Amazing Facts About Dog Ears
There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you might think.
- health
How to Spot, Treat, and Prevent Hot Spots on Your Dog
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
- nutrition
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Corn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff.
- health
How Cold Is Too Cold for Dogs?
If your teeth are chattering, theirs probably are, too.
- health
Why Is My Dog’s Nose Running?
Their snout is like a leaky faucet. Should you be worried?
