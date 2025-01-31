My dog keeps whimpering, and I can’t figure out why. He doesn’t seem to be hurt, and I can’t think of anything that’s changed to make him distressed. So, why does my dog whimper all the time?

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab Key takeaways: Dogs whimper to bring attention to a perceived problem.

Some common causes of whimpering include anxiety, fear, pain, excitement, frustration, attention seeking, and malaise.

Dogs can show pain in many different ways and often withdraw from contact with others when they’re in pain.

If your dog is whimpering persistently or showing signs of pain, have them checked out by a veterinarian to help reduce their discomfort.

What is whimpering in dogs?

Dog parents want to keep their buddies as happy as possible, so it’s upsetting when a normally quiet, happy pup starts whimpering. Whimpering can take many different forms but usually consists of repeated quiet sounds of discontent. This can take the form of high-pitched whining sounds or lower-pitched moans and groans.

Reasons dogs whimper

Regardless of how a dog’s whimpering sounds, its goal is to bring attention to a problem. Pet parents are very keyed in opens in a new tab to the sounds of distress in their dogs, and they perceive the sound of a dog whimpering or whining as upsetting as that of a crying baby. While dogs may be great at getting our attention, they’re not always able to tell us exactly what the problem is. Some common causes of whimpering in dogs include:

Anxiety or fear: Dogs can whimper to show that they’re anxious about something opens in a new tab . Anxiety can be caused by many things, including changes in their environment, unexpected sounds or smells, separation from a family member, or problems with a housemate.

Pain: Painful dogs will whine and whimper to let others know that they’re hurt. How severe an injury must be to trigger whining will vary from dog to dog. Some dogs need to let you know if they’re experiencing even the slightest discomfort. I’ve also seen others that couldn’t have cared less that their broken leg was flopping all over the place.

Excitement: Whimpering may be an outlet for pent-up excitement as well. Many astute dog parents will be able to tell the difference between their dog’s Hurry up and put your shoes on, I’m so excited to go to the park opens in a new tab whines and their Woe is me whimper.

Frustration: Dogs want stuff (often the things that we have and aren’t sharing) and aren’t too proud to beg. Dogs frustrated by a toy that slid under the couch or a snack that’s just out of reach may resort to whimpering to let you know that they find a situation unacceptable. Aging dogs may whine for this reason with increasing frequency as they’re not able to comfortably do the things they used to enjoy.

Attention seeking: It’s difficult for a dog to understand why someone would sit at a desk and type instead of play with them. (My dog is currently wondering about this.) Dogs crave interaction with their favorite people and may whimper when they’re feeling neglected or under-appreciated. Sometimes, a few tosses of their favorite toy is all that is needed to fix them up.

Illness: When you’re sick, it sometimes feels good to sigh, moan, and groan to let the world know that you’re miserable. Dogs also convey their malaise by sadly whimpering and whining when they’re feeling icky opens in a new tab .

How can I tell if my dog is in pain?

One of the most common questions pet parents ask about their whimpering dogs is, “ How do I know if my dog is in pain opens in a new tab ?” Every dog expresses their pain a little differently, but some common signs your dog is in pain include:

Vocalization: Whimpering and whining are common signs of discomfort in dogs, but they can progress to groaning, crying, or even screaming if their pain is severe. Dogs will often ramp up their vocalizations as a painful area is approached or touched.

Panting: An increased respiratory rate opens in a new tab or panting can indicate that a dog is hurting, but this symptom is not specific to pain. Dogs can change their respiratory pattern due to other issues, like fever, exertion, anxiety, heart issues, or respiratory disease.

Limping: Holding a leg up at rest or limping when walking is one of the more obvious signs of localized pain opens in a new tab . Dogs limp because putting weight on the affected leg hurts, so don’t ignore a limp and just assume it will go away. A dog may whimper when touched on the painful limb.

Change in behavior: Dogs in pain often retreat from activity and interaction. Dogs want to protect painful areas from further injury, so they’ll withdraw to an area that they feel is safe to nurse their wounds. It’s important to approach a dog in pain slowly and carefully, even if they’re usually friendly. Dogs may lash out if they feel that you could hurt them or make their injury worse.

Licking or rubbing: Dogs may lick opens in a new tab , rub, or chew on painful areas. Even if the area looks normal on the surface, it’s probably causing some discomfort if a dog is paying constant attention to it.

Changes in appetite: A decrease in appetite is always an indicator that something is bothering your dog. Even if they’re still finishing their food, a sudden lack of gusto when eating can sometimes be a sign of pain. Other conditions, especially gastrointestinal upset opens in a new tab , can affect your dog’s appetite as well.

Changes in facial expression opens in a new tab and body posture: Dogs in pain often look worried (ears held low or back, eyebrows arched, eyes darting) and hold their body in a stiff or unnatural position. With severe pain, dogs may be unwilling to move at all.

Whimpering when touched: Even the most stoic dog, who is trying to power through their pain, can whimper or whine when touched. If your dog whimpers when picked up, back pain is sometimes the culprit; the increased pressure on the spine from lifting can cause discomfort.

Veterinarians use a pain scale opens in a new tab created specifically to monitor the comfort level of dogs while they’re in the hospital. This helps guide pain management decisions for clinicians to make sure that their patients stay as comfortable as possible. Many signs of pain on the scale can be easily watched for at home if you think your dog is whimpering due to discomfort.

Why is my dog crying in pain randomly?

Random barks, yips, or whines during a dog’s routine activities could be an indication that something is causing them pain. If they’ll allow it, you can check their paws for any wounds or foreign objects. Watch for any evidence of a limp or a trigger for the episodes of pain. If there’s not an obvious, fixable cause, it’s always best to get your dog checked out by your veterinarian. They can do a more thorough exam and check for things like neck pain, back pain opens in a new tab , joint problems, and abdominal discomfort that may cause intermittent pain.

It’s often hard to know what to do when your dog whimpers when sleeping. Are they dreaming opens in a new tab ? Is it best to wake them opens in a new tab ? If your dog was feeling fine before bed and has been sleeping comfortably, whimpering during sleep is likely REM activity. It can often be accompanied by slight muscle twitches opens in a new tab or even small barks.

When to seek expert help

Always contact your veterinarian if you feel your dog is in pain. They can diagnose the cause of pain and prescribe appropriate treatments opens in a new tab to get them feeling better. See your veterinarian if dog experiences any major trauma (being hit by a car, having a scuffle with another animal, taking a bad fall) — even if they seem fine, some symptoms of trauma are not obvious from the outside. You don’t need to rush to your vet every time your dog limps for a few steps or holds their paw up briefly, but any persistent pain (even if mild) should be checked out.

Bottom line

Dogs whimper for many reasons, and it’s not always obvious what they’re trying to convey with these sounds. Anxiety, pain, frustration, and excitement are common causes of whimpering opens in a new tab . Looking for obvious causes of pain or distress can help to figure out why your dog is whimpering. Have your vet assess any painful areas, persistent discomfort, or abnormal behavior.

References