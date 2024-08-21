It’s easy to know when you’ve got a headache or migraine and how to take care of it: Extra Strength Tylenol, instruct everyone in your household not to speak to you for several hours while you lay in a dark room. When your dog gets a headache, it can be a little tougher to deal with. While research on the phenomenon is scarce, there are studies to support that dogs can, in fact, experience headaches and/or migraines.

The symptoms of headaches in dogs can occasionally echo our own. These include sensitivity to light, lethargy, and pressing on their head. It can also include pacing, excessive sleeping, whining/whimpering, and licking.

The causes of headaches can range from allergies or a sinus infection to head trauma or a brain tumor. Because dogs can’t tell us about their specific symptoms and the root cause can vary, it’s worth a visit to your vet to get a proper check up — especially if you’re noticing a recurring pattern of changes.

Can dogs get headaches?

There isn’t a whole lot of research done on headaches in dogs, but a 2013 study opens in a new tab concluded that a five-year-old female Cocker Spaniel was experiencing recurring migraines. Her symptoms started as hiding under furniture and a lack of interaction, which later progressed to some “vocalization” and nausea. She also showed some behavioral changes, including a refusal to eat or drink and a low-hanging head. These episodes eventually increased from one to two times a year to one to two times a month.

Humans can have quite a few different types of headaches: cluster, tension, migraine, and so on—and it’s easy to tell what’s happening when they hit. Throbbing or pulsing pain, aversion to light, irritability, and nausea are all common symptoms. Usually an over-the-counter pain medication and some rest solves our problem. Like people, a dog’s headache can come from a range of sources. Stress, diet, dehydration, medications, sinus infections, and even brain tumors can trigger one.

Signs and symptoms

The symptoms of a headache can be pretty vague, so it’s important to keep a close eye on your pet if you start to notice any changes. A lot of these can be caused by other ailments, ranging from benign to serious.

Changes in behavior

Dogs may be more withdrawn and reluctant to play if they have a headache. This can also include excessive napping and more noticeable lethargy. If you find your dog gravitating to a dark area of your home or hiding under furniture more frequently, they might just have a headache.

Physical signs

Your dog may show some signs of heightened anxiety, including licking and pacing. You might also notice them hanging their head low or pawing/pressing at their head.

Changes in eating or drinking habits

An aversion to eating and drinking is common when a dog has a headache. They also might show signs of nausea.

Possible signs of pain

In addition to whimpering and shaking, your dog may try to avoid any pats and pets to their neck and head.

Just because your dog is displaying some or all of these symptoms, doesn’t necessarily mean they have a headache. A one-off headache should subside on its own (just like it does for people), but if you start to notice a pattern of change, you’ll want to talk to your vet to rule out any other conditions.

Possible causes of headaches in dogs

Medical conditions

Headache symptoms can be traced back to a variety of medical conditions.

“Keeping pain in mind is important in treating any problem that could cause a headache in dogs though,” says veterinarian Dr. Bartley Harrison opens in a new tab . “Conditions like glaucoma, brain tumors, head trauma, and sinus infections can result in headache-like pain that could affect a dog’s attitude, appetite, and comfort level.”

More medical conditions include allergies, ear infections, and reactions to some medications.

Environmental factors

Similarly to humans, things like loud noises, bright lights, and overwhelming odors can trigger a headache in dogs.

Stress and anxiety

This one is a bit of a chicken and egg situation. Dogs will often show signs of stress and anxiety when they have a headache, but it’s unclear if those things are the cause or just a symptom.

Diagnosis

Your vet will evaluate your dog’s symptoms and conduct a physical exam. If they still have questions, they may recommend some tests, such as an MRI, to rule out any other possibilities.

To diagnose just a headache in dogs is difficult. We can tell our doctors, “I have a throbbing pain on the right side of my head and it gets worse when I do x, y, and z.” Our pets have to get a little more creative when they tell us. We can only know so much without having a professional check them out and give a proper examination.

Treatment and management

If your pet isn’t showing any serious symptoms, try your best to make them feel comfortable. If you’re aware of your dog’s headache triggers, like loud noises or allergies, try to move them into a space that feels good for them.

If none of that soothes them over the next couple of hours, have a chat with a specialist. “Talk to your vet if you’re ever concerned that your dog is in pain. They can work with you to find a solution that helps keep your dog comfortable with the least risk of side effects,” Dr. Harrison tells us. “Never give over-the-counter pain medications because there are much safer, more effective options out there.”

When to see a vet

If your dog is repeatedly showing any symptoms of discomfort or a change in behavior, it’s best to seek out the advice of your vet. Most headaches will go away on their own, but the vet will want to rule out more serious conditions or find out if there’s an underlying problem. A headache alone is hard to diagnose, but you can request an MRI or blood tests to make sure your dog’s health checks out OK.

FAQs (People also ask):

Do dogs get migraine headaches?

We’re not the only ones who have to deal with migraines. A 2013 study showed that dogs can experience migraines similarly to humans with similar symptoms, including nausea and/or vomiting.

Do dogs get headaches if they hit their head?

Dogs can get headaches after a head injury — they can also get concussions. If your pet bumped their head, it’s best to monitor their behavior for the next couple of hours. If you start to notice any changes, you’ll want to contact your vet to have them checked out.