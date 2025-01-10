Canine Eye Infections: How to Treat Your Dog’s Eye Infection

An occasional booger opens in a new tab in your dog’s eye can be normal, but what if your dog has a consistently goopy eye that’s red, swollen, or seems painful? Eye infections in dogs are common, but they usually result from another eye problem that impairs the eye’s natural defenses. Recognizing and treating eye problems early can help to prevent serious problems that could impact your dog’s vision.

Eye infections in dogs can be caused by bacteria or viruses, but they usually occur secondary to another eye injury.

Veterinarians often prescribe topical eye drops to treat eye infections in dogs. Most dogs respond quickly to treatment.

Stay on top of your dog’s routine care to help recognize and treat issues that can trigger eye infections before your dog’s eyes are affected.

Signs your dog may have an eye infection

Dogs use their eyes to communicate with us, so pet parents are usually quick to notice changes in them. Dogs somehow know how to use their expressive eyes to indicate if they’re frustrated with something, want to play, or need snuggles. Sudden changes to a dog’s eyes opens in a new tab or vision are always a serious concern. Although infection isn’t the only cause of these eye changes, some signs that your dog may have an eye infection include:

Redness or irritation

Eye infections cause a lot of local inflammation. The conjunctiva is the surface layer of the cornea, the clear outer layer of the eye. If infection is present, the tiny blood vessels of the conjunctiva will dilate, resulting in reddening of the whites of the eyes. With more severe eye infections, the conjunctiva that covers the inside of the eyelids may become inflamed as well, which can result in a rim of bright red tissue around the eyeball.

Discharge from the eyes

Normal eye discharge can be clear or whitish. Early in an infection, the amount of discharge can be excessive. Ocular discharge opens in a new tab will often turn yellow or green as the immune system reacts to the infection. In severe infections or cases of self-trauma due to infection, bloody discharge from the eyes may be seen.

Swollen eyelids

As infection progresses and causes increasing inflammation, the eyelids can swell. Puffy eyes opens in a new tab don’t always mean infection, but they’re an indicator that something is going wrong. Swollen eyelids may be harder to see in breeds that have long facial hair, like Shih Tzus or Lhasa Apsos.

Squinting

Eye infections can be painful, and squinting is a symptom opens in a new tab of eye pain in dogs. Dogs may squint due to increased light sensitivity or in an effort to keep painful eyes as protected as possible.

Cloudy appearance

The clear parts of infected eyes can appear hazy. This may be due to disruption of the normally smooth surface of the eye or inflammation within the eye itself opens in a new tab .

Behavioral signs

Depending on the cause, eye infections can be painful. Dogs may turn their head to avoid touch opens in a new tab (especially near the face), have a decreased appetite opens in a new tab , or want to stay in bed more when they have eye infections.

Common causes of dog eye infections

Dogs can get eye infections for many different reasons. Primary eye infections are fairly uncommon in dogs. Infection usually occurs after the eye’s normal function is disrupted or immune function is lessened.

Bacterial or viral infections

The surfaces of the eyes are exposed to the environment throughout the day. The body normally does a great job of washing away potential invaders through tear production, blinking, and innate immune mechanisms. When the eye’s natural defenses are impaired, bacterial or viral infections can occur.

Foreign objects or trauma

Foreign material that isn’t easily removed with blinking or excessive tearing can damage the surface of the eye and harbor bacteria that allows infection to occur. Trauma, either sharp or blunt, can disrupt the normally smooth surface of the cornea, creating areas for bacteria to grow.

Chronic conditions

Conditions like keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS, dry eye) opens in a new tab and chronic allergies opens in a new tab (atopy) impair the eye’s ability to defend itself from infection. Dogs with these problems are at increased risk for developing conjunctivitis that could turn into a bacterial infection.

How to treat and manage eye infections in dogs

Eye infections should always be taken seriously. Even small infected corneal ulcers can cause serious problems if not treated promptly. Treatment should be guided by your veterinarian after they determine the cause of the infection.

While most eye infections respond quickly to therapy, it’s important to watch your dog closely at home to make sure they’re improving. The infected eye should look less red and swollen each day, and the amount of discharge should reduce quickly once the infection is under control. If your dog’s eye is becoming more swollen, painful, or red despite treatment, let your vet know right away.

Managing an eye infection goes beyond a single injection or treatment. You will likely have to combine home care with treatment at your vet to resolve an infection. Steps to treat a dog’s eye infection include:

Consulting a veterinarian

Always see a veterinarian as soon as possible if you’re worried about anything with your dog’s eyes. Eye problems can spiral quickly, so getting treatment early can help to prevent future headaches. Your veterinarian can examine your dog’s eyes under magnification, do tests to determine if decreased tear production, a change in eye pressure, or a corneal ulcer is present. They can prescribe treatment and recommend follow-up based on their findings.

Administering antibiotics or eye drops

Topical antibiotics are a mainstay of treatment for eye infections in dogs. These antibiotic drops may or may not contain steroids. Although steroids help treat inflammation and redness, they impair healing of the surface of the eye, so they are avoided if there is a corneal ulcer present.

Systemic (oral) antibiotics are not needed for most uncomplicated eye infections. They may be required in case of severe infection or trauma that involves penetration of the cornea (like a cat scratch to the eye).

Cleaning the affected eye

It’s important that the medication actually reaches the surface of the eye to work. Gently cleaning the eye to remove excess discharge allows you to see the eye clearly to monitor for improvement and apply any prescribed topical medications. In my experience, just getting all that dried-on gunk away from the eye makes dogs feel a ton better.

Wearing a cone

This can be a pain for both dogs and pet parents (and their knees), but some dogs with eye infections will need cones. While some dogs are able to leave their irritated eyes alone, I always recommend a cone for any dog who has been pawing at their eye or rubbing their eye on the ground. Dogs with deep corneal ulcers should also wear a cone to help limit the risk of rupture.

Addressing underlying causes

Your vet may find an underlying problem like KCS, eyelid issues, or allergies that is predisposing your dog to eye infections. Long-term medication, surgery, or diet therapy may be needed to keep those conditions from causing prolonged irritation.

Home remedies for mild cases

Your vet may recommend carefully watching opens in a new tab your pup if they suspect something like an uncomplicated viral eye infection. Many of these will resolve with time, but you should still watch closely for problems at home. Monitor for a sudden uptick in redness, swelling or discomfort.

Keep the eyes clean and free of debris by using a warm compress. Gently hold a damp, lukewarm washcloth over the affected eye(s) to help soften dried-on discharge, then gently wipe away any debris. Repeat through the day as needed.

Tips for preventing future infections

Regular grooming

Keeping hair trimmed opens in a new tab and away from the eyes helps to prevent abrasions, irritation, and transfer of debris and bacteria to the eyes. Dogs with long facial hair can have eye problems develop if their hair is constantly in or covering their eyes. They also tend to have issues with tears and discharge building up at the corners of their eyes if their hair isn’t kept short.

Protect the eyes during activities

Dogs are usually good about avoiding obstacles that could harm their eyes while running and playing. You can consider goggles for your dog if you routinely engage in activities with your dog that could put their eyes at risk, such as search and rescue operations opens in a new tab (if very smoky), boating, and riding snowmobiles. Dogs don’t love having things over their eyes though, so it can take a good bit of training to get them used to wearing goggles.

Routine vet checkups

Seeing your vet regularly can help catch health concerns that affect the eyes before they cause an infection. Keep your dog up to date on vaccinations, and stay on top of long-term issues like atopy and KCS to prevent problems.

Bottom line

Although primary eye infections in dogs are rare, infections secondary to other eye problems are frequently diagnosed by veterinarians. Most eye infections respond well to topical medications, but long-term care may be needed to help control health conditions that can predispose dogs to eye infections.

FAQs

Can I use human eye drops for my dog?

Unless told to do so by your vet, don’t use human eye drops for your dog. Certain lubricant eye drops for people may be recommended for some dog eye problems, but it’s important to know what you’re treating before you put anything in your dog’s eyes.

How long does it take for eye infections to heal in dogs?

Most dog eye infections begin improving within a couple of days of starting treatment, but they can take a week or more to resolve completely, depending on the severity of the infection and the underlying cause.

What are the best home remedies for dog eye infections?

Your veterinarian may recommend using lukewarm, damp compresses on your dog’s eye to help reduce swelling, remove discharge, and keep the eye clean.

How do I apply eye drops to my dog?

Some dogs can be very challenging to administer eye drops to. The easiest way is usually to crouch or sit behind them with their back between your legs, lift their chin toward the ceiling, and drop from a few inches away.

