If your dog develops a red, puffy, goopy eye out of nowhere, you’re probably going to be pretty concerned. Most people are familiar with pink eye but are unsure if it can occur in dogs. Dogs can develop pink eye, though the causes are usually different than in humans.

Worried pet parents will want to know how their dog got pink eye, what problems it can cause, and how to treat it. And after dog-related worries are resolved, their final question is often: Can pink eye in dogs spread to me or my family?

While it’s not usually life-threatening, it can indicate underlying issues like allergies, infections, or more serious health concerns.

Always consult a veterinarian for proper diagnosis and treatment. Most episodes of conjunctivitis will resolve with basic care.

What causes pink eye in dogs?

Pink eye is inflammation of the eye’s surface. The surface layer of the eye and inside of eyelids is called the conjunctiva, so pink eye is also known as conjunctivitis. Some causes of pink eye are acute and transient, like irritation from dust or a foreign object. Other causes of pink eye result from complications of other diseases or anatomical abnormalities.

Primary causes of pink eye

Allergies: Pink eye can be caused by direct contact of irritants like pollen with the tissues of the eye. More commonly, allergic conjunctivitis is linked to other systemic allergy-related conditions like atopic dermatitis opens in a new tab .

Bacterial infections: People tend to think of bacterial infections when they hear about pink eye, even though it’s not the most common cause of the condition. Spontaneous bacterial conjunctivitis in dogs is relatively rare, but secondary bacterial infections are common in dogs with other eye issues.

Viral infections: Viruses are another possible cause of dog eye infections. The most common virus implicated is canine herpesvirus-1 (CHV-1), which is easily spread between dogs.

Foreign objects or irritants: Dogs explore the world with their face first, so it’s not uncommon for them to get things in their eyes. Some objects like small bits of grass can get stuck behind their third eyelid and may be easily missed on a surface inspection. Getting splashed in the eye with soap or a chemical can also quickly cause dramatic conjunctivitis.

Secondary causes of pink eye

Keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS): Also known as “dry eye syndrome opens in a new tab ,” KCS is a common problem in dogs, most commonly caused by an immune system disorder resulting in inadequate tear production. Tears help lubricate the surface of the eyes, and loss of their protection leads to conjunctival irritation and eye redness.

Eyelid abnormalities: Any disruption to the normally smooth edge of the eyelids can cause direct trauma to the eye and result in pink eye. Common conditions in dogs include entropion (inward rolling of the eyelid), ectropion (outward rolling of the eyelid), eyelashes that touch the eye, and eyelid tumors.

Can dogs catch pink eye from humans or other dogs?

Pink eye is not readily transmissible between humans and dogs. Although it is possible that some bacterial causes of pink eye could pass between people and dogs, this is uncommon and can be prevented with basic hygiene. Dog-to-dog transmission of pink eye is more likely though.

The most likely type of pink eye to spread between dogs is viral. CHV-1 is readily spread between dogs. It can cause severe, systemic disease in newborn puppies, but most adult dogs exposed to the virus show signs of eye irritation only. Because CHV-1 is a herpesvirus, it sticks around for life. This means that infected dogs can have repeated episodes of pink eye during times of stress or when their immune system is weakened.

What does pink eye look like in dogs?

“Pink eye” is a nice, descriptive term for the condition. Dogs with conjunctivitis usually have a pinkish to reddish coloration to the whites of their eyes. This can be accompanied by swelling, itchiness, and discharge. Even though conjunctivitis tends to be obvious, don’t just assume redness of your dog’s eyes is always pink eye.

There are other eye conditions opens in a new tab that can cause signs that look similar to pink eye in dogs. Blunt trauma to an eye can cause either subconjunctival hemorrhage (bruising of the whites of the eyes) or hyphema (bleeding within the front chamber of the eye). Some diseases can cause inflammation or increased pressure within the eye, resulting in scleritis. This can be very easily confused with conjunctivitis because the visible blood vessels of the eye are enlarged in both conditions.

What are the symptoms of pink eye in dogs?

Depending on its severity, conjunctivitis can involve more than just a little surface redness. Dog pink eye symptoms​ include:

Increased redness of the whites of the eyes

Eye discharge opens in a new tab (clear, yellow, or green)

Excessive tearing

Squinting or pawing at the eye

Swelling around the eye area

Which breeds are more likely to get pink eye?

Because of their conformation, some breeds are more likely to have conjunctivitis than others. You can likely guess some of them just by thinking about dogs’ faces. Dogs with flat faces, bulging eyes, or droopy eyelids tend to have more eye problems than others. Dog breeds prone to eye issues​ include:

Pugs

Bulldogs opens in a new tab

Shih Tzus

Cocker Spaniels

Basset Hounds

St. Bernards

Shar Peis

Llhasa Apsos

Boxers

How to diagnose pink eye in dogs

If your dog has symptoms of pink eye, see your veterinarian as soon as possible. Eyes are delicate, and your dog only gets two of them. Catching an eye problem early helps to prevent problems worsening due to secondary bacterial infections or self-trauma (from scratching or rubbing itchy eyes on things).

Your vet will use a variety of techniques to diagnose pink eye and rule out other problems, such as:

Physical examination: A full physical examination can help find other conditions that may be associated with pink eye.

Ocular examination: This usually just involves examining the surface and interior of the eye with special magnifying lenses. If the eye is very painful or irritated, a topical medication can be used to numb the surface of the eyes. For those dogs who just don’t want their eyes examined, sedation may be necessary to get a good look at the eye and make sure there are no foreign objects hiding beneath the eyelids. Veterinary ophthalmologists can use specialized equipment like slit lamps and ocular ultrasound probes to examine the deep structures of the eye in more depth.

Intraocular pressure: Veterinarians can use a tonometer to gauge the pressure within the eye. This gives information about conditions like uveitis opens in a new tab and glaucoma that can cause eye redness.

Eye-staining: Fluorescein is a dye that can be applied to the surface of the eye to check for corneal ulcers. Because the surface of the eye is usually smooth, the dye should rinse away completely when the eye is flushed. If a corneal ulcer is present, it creates an irregular area on the cornea that the dye can stick to. Fluorescein glows a neon yellow-green color under black light. Doing this check is important in deciding the best way to treat pink eye.

Tear production tests: Because KCS is a common cause of pink eye in dogs, checking tear production is an important part of determining the underlying cause of the condition. A small strip of paper is hooked over the edge of the eyelid and used to measure the level of tear production.

Eye swabs for culture: Collecting a sample for bacterial or viral testing is not common for uncomplicated cases of pink eye. These tests are often considered if a dog isn’t responding to treatment as expected or if a deep corneal ulcer is found.

Allergy testing: For dogs with suspected atopic dermatitis, allergy testing may be pursued to identify potential triggers and guide therapy.

Blood and urine tests: These tests aren’t usually needed for uncomplicated episodes of conjunctivitis in otherwise healthy dogs, but they may be recommended for dogs with ongoing health issues. They’re also important in cases where eye redness is due to hyphema or scleritis instead of conjunctivitis.

How to treat pink eye in dogs

The treatment for conjunctivitis will vary depending on the root cause. Dog pink eye treatment​ may be as simple as a week of prescription eye drops or as complex as surgery to prevent future recurrence. Most acute episodes of pink eye are managed with topical medications, which may be a challenge for parents of particularly wiggly dogs.

Veterinary treatments

Prescription antibiotic ointments or drops

Artificial tears for dry eye

Anti-inflammatory eye drops

Immunosuppressant eye drops for KCS

Surgery for eyelid abnormalities

Management of allergies opens in a new tab with medications or diet change

Home remedies

In addition to treating the underlying cause of your dog’s conjunctivitis, you veterinarian may recommend some home remedies for dog eye infections, such as:

Saline solution rinse

Warm compress

Chamomile tea bags

Avoiding known allergic triggers

Don’t start these at home without consulting your vet first: while home care is key to your dog’s recovery, it’s important to make sure that you know the cause of pink eye before you try to treat it. Don’t risk your dog’s vision opens in a new tab by trying to treat at home first.

Bottom line

Because pink eye in dogs can have many causes, it’s important to get it checked out so that appropriate treatment can be started. Most dogs recover quickly from uncomplicated episodes of conjunctivitis, but some may need surgery or long-term care strategies to limit recurrences.

