Recognizing the signs of ear problems early can help to identify issues before they get out of control.

Dogs have incredibly sensitive hearing opens in a new tab : they can hear a much greater range of sounds and sounds that are much farther away than humans can. So, it can be particularly hard for them when their hearing is impacted, as it may be by pain. And one sign that your dog may be in pain? Stinky ears.

Why do your dog’s ears stink?

Ear issues are one of the most common problems veterinarians see, and dogs of all ages can be affected. Some dogs have one-off ear problems that resolve with basic care, while others experience recurrent issues throughout their lives. Pet parents often notice problems at home and report issues like this to their veterinarians: “My dog’s ears stink. I don’t know what dog ear wax is supposed to smell like, but she’s got a bunch of it, and it smells like a musty basement. Do you think she has an ear infection?”

Stinky ears in dogs can be accompanied by other symptoms, such as discharge, itchiness, pain, or bleeding. These additional signs and diagnostic testing can help your veterinarian pinpoint why your dog’s ears smell bad.

6 reasons why your dog’s ears smell

Many ear problems in dogs are rooted in their ear anatomy opens in a new tab . Dogs have an ear canal that’s kind of shaped like a hockey stick, consisting of a horizontal portion near the eardrum and a vertical portion leading to the outside world. This shape can make it challenging for dogs to clear built-up earwax, oils, dead skin cells, and debris from the deeper parts of the canal. Head shaking helps to dislodge this material.

However, head shaking doesn’t always do the trick, especially when there’s excessive ear wax, a narrow ear canal, or inflammation. Some ear issues are recurrent or progressive because they cause changes within the ear canal, making future problems more likely. Some of the most common ear issues in dogs include the following.

Bacterial ear infections

Dog ear infections come in many forms. Most infections affect the external ear canal, but more serious infections can occur in the middle or inner ear. Common dog ear infection symptoms include head shaking, excessive discharge, funky ear odor, pain, and scratching at the ears. Dogs with deep ear infections or damage to their eardrums may develop a head tilt, abnormal eye movements, and a loss of balance.

Bacteria causing ear infections in dogs can come either from the environment or their skin. Bacteria like Pseudomonas can live in water, putting dogs who love swimming at higher risk for ear infections. Other bacteria that cause ear infections are a normal component of dogs’ skin flora that grow out of control and disrupt the natural balance within the ear canal.

Yeast ear infections

Yeast infections in dogs’ ears are usually caused by Malassezia, which is commonly found on dogs’ skin. When this yeast grows out of control, it can release substances that trigger a strong immune response by the body. The immune response triggers symptoms similar to bacterial ear infections, with intense itchiness being a common symptom. Yeast infections may also result in a darkening of the skin on the inside of the pinna (ear flap).

People with sensitive noses may pick up a distinctive smell associated with yeast ear infections. Some say it smells like uncooked bread dough, but others say it has a corn chip aroma. However you describe it, noticing a funky new odor on your dog’s head is a sign of a problem.

Does it matter if the cause of your dog’s ear infection opens in a new tab is yeast or bacteria? It does. Although many initial topical treatments combine a steroid, antibiotic, and antifungal to treat all causes, the organisms involved matter to vets, especially when they’re looking for underlying causes of infection or trying to treat recurrent issues.

Foreign bodies

Dogs can dislodge many foreign bodies from their ears with a bunch of head shaking, but grass awns are very resistant to coming out. Grass awns and foxtails opens in a new tab are a common cause of increased ear discharge and odor in dogs. Grass seeds can have bristle-like fronds coming out of their ends. These bristles help the seed attach to passing animals and spread to new locations. Unfortunately, their shape makes them particularly good at burrowing into body parts and particularly difficult to back out. Grass awns are a common cause of abscesses in dogs and have been found to cause problems in all kinds of locations, such as the nose, ears, eyes, and even the bladder.

Bleeding

Most pet parents are familiar with the scent of blood, so smelling that metallic odor from their dog’s ears would be a big reason for concern. Blood within the ears is usually associated with significant head trauma. Blood around the ears could come from inflammation associated with a severe infection or self-trauma from scratching at the ears. Dogs who spend a lot of time outside may have issues with fly strike opens in a new tab , where insects feed on the ear tips. The insect bites combined with frequent head shaking to get rid of the bugs can result in bleeding around the edges of the ear flaps.

Hot spots

Hot spots opens in a new tab can occur on any dog, but they’re most common when dogs have a dense undercoat and a history of skin issues. The combination of moisture and self-trauma from licking opens in a new tab , chewing, or scratching can damage skin and set up an environment that’s ideal for bacterial growth. These spots can develop rapidly and have a musty, infected odor in addition to being red, weepy, and painful. The areas under the ear flaps and directly behind the ears are common locations for hot spots to appear.

Ear mites

Black ear wax in dogs doesn’t always indicate a problem, but a profuse amount of it could indicate ear mites. Ear mites are tiny parasites that can infest a dog’s ears and the skin around the ear canal. Their presence results in a marked uptick in dark brown ear debris. This material consists of a combination of living and dead ear mites, mite poop, ear wax, and blood. This discharge doesn’t usually have a strong odor but may smell faintly of blood. Dog ear mites opens in a new tab often cause intense itchiness due to the motion of the parasites and the amount of inflammation they cause.

When to see a vet

Contact your veterinarian if you notice your dog’s ears smelling funky. A change in odor usually indicates a problem, and ear infections and hot spots can get out of control quickly, so it’s best to see your veterinarian as soon as possible. If symptoms are mild, your vet may recommend something as simple as an ear cleaning opens in a new tab and regular use of an ear wash opens in a new tab at home.

Seek emergency care if your dog is showing signs such as:

