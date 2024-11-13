Why Does Your Dog Lick Your Other Dog’s Ears?
That’s cute... sort of?
Dogs tend to have some weird and gross habits: They sniff each other’s butts, they pee on top of each other’s pee, and sometimes, they like to lick each other’s ears.
Dogs lick each other's ears for several reasons. It can be a sign of affection or to show submission. It can also be a grooming or attention-seeking behavior. And some dogs may just enjoy the tastes and smells coming from another dog’s ears. Usually, dog ear-licking in moderation is fine. However, excessive licking may indicate underlying issues such as stomach problems or ear infections, warranting veterinary attention.
Understanding dog behavior
To understand why a dog might lick another dog’s ear, it’s important to note that licking is a common dog behavior.
“Dogs are social and for some dogs, grooming or licking is a way that they seem to bond with other dogs,” says veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy. It starts when mothers lick their puppies to groom and comfort. As puppies get older, they often lick themselves and their littermates, which increases their bond.
Dogs may lick to groom, to experience the world through taste, to show affection, or to soothe. Licking has also been associated with a release of endorphins. Usually, licking is a harmless dog behavior. However, it may be a sign of a more serious issue if a dog is licking themselves or another dog excessively.
Dog communication methods
As pet parents, we often wonder what our dog is saying with certain actions and behaviors. Some dog communication methods might be obvious, like “I’m barking because the mailman is approaching the front door,” or “I’m staring at you because it’s 5:59, and you owe me dinner.” Other behaviors may be more nuanced and have a few different meanings. And sometimes, dogs are just being dogs.
Common dog communication methods include licking, barking, playing, and demonstrating body language such as tail and ear placementopens in a new tab.
Reasons why dogs lick each others’ ears
Like many aspects of dog behavior, there are a few reasons a dog might like another dog’s ear, including greeting, grooming, health problems, social hierarchy, and self-soothing behavior.
Greeting and affection
It’s normal for dogs to lick when greeting and showing affection to both humans and other dogsopens in a new tab. Ear licking as a sign of greeting or affection may be accompanied by other excitable behaviors, like tail wagging and body wiggling.
Grooming
Grooming is a normal aspect of social behavior among dogs that strengthens pack bonds. Dogs may lick each other’s ears as part of grooming because it is a hard area for dogs to reach on themselves
Health problems
Licking concentrated in a specific area may be a sign of a health concern. For example, if a dog is excessively licking their pawsopens in a new tab, they may have environmental allergies.
One study found opens in a new tabthat excessive licking of surfaces among dogs was linked to gastrointestinal issues. Ear licking may also signal that the dog on the receiving end of the licks could have an ear infection. If you are concerned that your dog is licking excessively or that the ear licking is linked to a health problem, consult your veterinarian.
Social hierarchy
In some cases, ear licking may be an indication that one dog is submissive to the other. Usually, the submissive dog does the licking.
Self-soothing behavior
Licking is a calming, self-soothing behavior for dogs. If they are licking excessively, it may be a sign that they are stressed out. For example, if your dog sitter reports that your dog is excessively licking another dog’s ears when you are out of town, that might be a sign that they have separation anxiety.
Is dog ear licking safe?
In general, ear licking is not a problem, Dr. Parthasarathy says. “There’s generally nothing that’s overtly harmful from it, unless there is another dog getting irritated or that dog that’s doing the licking is licking so much that the area is raw.”
Potential health benefits
Benefits of ear licking — and licking in general — can include stress release and increased social bonds among dogs. While not proven to be certain, it may even be healing for dogs with ear infections, Dr. Parthasarathy says: “I have clients that say, anecdotally, that they have one dog that gets ear infections and the other dog cleans out the ears and that that helps with the infection. I don’t know if there’s any research on that though.”
Potential health concerns
Ear licking can be a health concern if one dog is licking so excessively that they are causing the other dog’s ears to be raw. It can also be concerning if they are depositing any substances into the other dog’s ears (we’re looking at you, poop eatersopens in a new tab.)
“Goodness knows dogs are getting their mouths into everything and ears are not necessarily sterile,” Dr. Parthasarathy says. “We’re probably okay, as long as the dog who’s licking is not depositing anything into the ear, like debris or anything like that.��”
How to stop your dog’s ear-licking behavior
If your dog is licking excessively to the point where they are irritating another dog or causing a potential health issue, you may need to stop the ear-licking behavior.
Distract your dog
One method to stop your dog’s ear-lick behavior is distraction. Every time they start the behavior, try redirecting their focus to something else, such as a toy or treat.
“If they really want to lick, give them something to lick, like maybe a licking mat or something that will redirect some of that licking behavior, if it’s a self soothing behavior or anything like that,” Dr. Parthasarathy says.
Train your dog not to lick
You can also use basic training practices to teach your dog not to lick another dog. Use positive reinforcementopens in a new tab by rewarding them when they do what you want them to do, like coming and sitting by your side when you call them away from licking another dog’s ear.
FAQs (People also ask):
Is it OK to let your dog lick another dog’s ears?
Usually, allowing your dog to lick another dog’s ears is harmless. It may be a concern if the other dog becomes irritated or any health concerns arise.
Is dog ear licking safe?
Generally, dog ear licking does not cause harm. However, it may be unsafe if the dog is licking the other dog’s ear raw, depositing debris in the ear, or irritating the other dog.
How can I stop my dog from licking other dogs’ ears?
Try positive training to redirect your dog’s behavior and reward them when they listen.
