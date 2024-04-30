It’s not always just because they want whatever you’re eating.

Here’s a universal truth dog parents already know: Dogs like to lick. Their tendency to do so is rooted in their natural behavior and instincts, and dogs can lick for a whole variety of reasons.

And we’re not just talking about when you are greeted with a big, wet, slobbery kiss after being out of the house for too long, though who doesn’t love that? Dogs can lick to explore, groom themselves, and bond with you or one another. But when is licking a sign that pet parents should be concerned about?

Normal lip-licking behavior

Although infrequent or occasional licking behavior is very normal, excessive licking could be an indication of several medical ailments, including:

Allergies

Stress or anxiety

Dental issues

An upset stomach

An appeasement action (aka to let a fellow dog know they mean no harm, similar to a play bow opens in a new tab )

When they are frustrated or confused

Here’s how to identify some of these behaviors and when to seek veterinary help.

Why does my dog keep licking their lips?

Dogs can lick their lips and body occasionally, which is very normal behavior. They can lick their lips after eating something delicious, or when they’ve just caught a whiff of something delicious (cue the drool!).

Dogs can groom themselves after getting settled in bed for the evening — think of it as their nighttime bath. But pet parents should take note of excessive licking. This can be a sudden uptick in their normal amount, or if you find you are constantly asking them to stop. Excessively licking their lips or their body could be due to one of many underlying issues:

Nausea

Acid reflux

Stress or anxiety

Dental pain or other oral disease

Toxin ingestion or oral irritation

Neurological disorders (sometimes seen as licking the air or biting at imaginary flies)

Allergies or pests

When to seek veterinary help

If you are noticing any of the following in your dog, especially if it is an acute or sudden change and it is happening for more than a day or so, it might be a good idea to contact your veterinarian:

Excessive lip licking, especially if accompanied by excessive drooling, panting, or a wet chin/neck

Excessive lip licking with burping or swallowing frequently

Licking when being greeted by strangers or in new environments

Excessive licking of the lips or mouth when eating, especially when accompanied by sneezing

Licking the air or biting at imaginary flies

Excessively licking their body or feet, especially when accompanied by red paws or irritation on the skin

A journal or log of your dog’s licking is a helpful way to help your vet identify patterns of these behaviors. For example, if your dog is excessively licking their lips overnight or early in the morning before breakfast, this may help your vet identify the problem quicker.

It’s also a great idea to check your dog’s environment for any signs of mischief. For example, any chewed house plant leaves or wires, which could be the culprit in cases where a dog starts licking excessively very suddenly. The more information you can provide your veterinarian, the easier it may be to help get to the bottom of the issue.

FAQs (People also ask):

Why does my dog keep licking their paws?

Excessive licking of the feet and paws are often due to one of two things: allergies or stress. Dogs’ feet can be itchy as a result of allergies — to their food, to things in the environment (grasses, pollens, etc), or pests. Oftentimes, this is accompanied by red or irritated skin elsewhere on their body, excessive itchiness, ear or skin infections, or sometimes, frequent soft stool.

What causes a dog to keep licking their lips?

A dog can keep licking their lips for a lot of reasons. They can lick from drooling, which can be a result of smelling something yummy or even nausea. Dogs can lick their lips when getting settled in their bed for the night and getting comfortable. However, if you notice it is excessive, it could be an indication of something more serious.

Why does my dog keep licking their lips and swallowing at night?

Dogs that lick their lips and swallow particularly at night could have underlying digestive issues. This is especially true if it is accompanied by vomiting or regurgitation in the middle of the night or early in the morning before breakfast. Keep track of patterns and behaviors, and report them to your vet.