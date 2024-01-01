Articles by Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, DVM
Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, DVM
After graduating from Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Fadl returned to the New York area to pursue a one-year rotating internship and has been working in general practice since. Dr. Fadl loves working in the pet space to foster the powerful human-animal bond. She hopes to continually learn and grow to practice the best quality medicine. Her motto is “Keep calm and try to take it as it comes.”
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Keep Licking Their Lips?
It’s not always just because they want whatever you’re eating.
- health
What Can Dogs Drink Besides Water?
Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Lettuce?
Kitties want a little salad, too.
- health
What Can I Give My Dog for Diarrhea?
It’s not fun for anyone.
- lifestyle
How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?
Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.
- health
Can Dogs Get Lice? How to Treat and Prevent Lice in Dogs
Well, there’s some bad news and some good news with this one.
- health
Can Cats Get Parvo? The Symptoms, Treatment, and Dangers
Learn about “feline parvovirus” and the symptoms you should watch for.
- health
Should You Use Flea and Tick Prevention for Your Pet in the Winter?
You’ve got good ol’ climate change to thank for this answer.
