They would tell you that every time of day is eating time, but you have to know better.

The best time to feed a dog largely depends on their individual needs, age, and lifestyle, but most adult dogs thrive on a consistent, twice-daily feeding schedule. However, factors, such as breed and specific health conditions, may influence the ideal feeding times.

Best time to feed a dog: General feeding guidelines

Dogs are all about routine, and if there’s one part of their day where predictability is key, it’s mealtime. Most dogs do well on two meals a day, which conveniently fits with many people’s work or school schedules — feed once in the morning before leaving and once in the evening after returning home.

There is no specific hour of the day that dogs should be fed, but dog parents should aim to space meals about eight to 10 hours apart, with breakfast being served soon after the day starts. Regular mealtimes help to prevent excessive hunger and frustration that can lead to unwanted behaviors, like destructive chewing, digging in the trash, or eating things that aren’t food. Consistent feeding times also makes it easier to schedule potty breaks at times when your dog is most likely ready to go.

Best time to feed a dog: Other considerations

When determining the best time to feed a dog, twice-a-day regimens may not fit neatly into everyone’s schedule. Maybe you work long hours or have a super early routine. Or, working from home has left you with more flexibility. Dog parents who work from home may find their pups staring at them for food a little earlier in the day than they’d like. Three meals per day is OK if your schedule allows. Just make sure that if you’re adding another meal, the total amount of food your dog eats each day doesn’t increase, too. If you’re gone for extended periods of time, a pet-sitter or an automated feeder opens in a new tab can help make sure your dog doesn’t go too long without eating.

Is it OK to feed a dog once a day?

One meal a day is not ideal for many dogs. Some dogs will develop bilious vomiting if they go too long between feedings. Bilious vomiting in dogs is a condition in which dogs vomit yellow bile opens in a new tab after an extended period of time without food — usually the time between breakfast and dinner.

Many studies have suggested that once-a-day feeding in large-breed dogs increases the risk for gastric dilatation and volvulus opens in a new tab (GDV). GDV, or “bloat”, is a life-threatening condition in which the stomach rotates on its axis, trapping air and fluid within it. Air continues to accumulate in the stomach with no means of escape, leaving the stomach painfully over-distended and its blood supply compromised. Symptoms of GDV include unproductive retching, restlessness, and a hard, distended abdomen. GDV is a surgical emergency and dogs experiencing GDV symptoms should be rushed to a vet ASAP.

It’s possible that older dogs may benefit from once-a-day feedings. The Dog Aging Project is a long-term research initiative aimed at studying aging in dogs. One of the Dog Aging Project’s studies found opens in a new tab that older dogs who were fed one meal per day tended to have less cognitive dysfunction and were less likely to have certain health issues. While there was correlation between once-a-day feeding and overall health in older dogs, there is no evidence that feeding one meal a day is the cause of greater overall health in older dogs.

Is it OK to free-feed my dog?

Feeding ad-lib, or free feeding, is not ideal for dogs because it can lead to overeating opens in a new tab and obesity. Meal-feeding makes changes in a dog’s food intake more noticeable. Free-feeding can also be challenging in multi-pet households. If one dog is happy to graze but another is a chow hound, it could lead to unbalanced intake or bickering over resources opens in a new tab . Additionally, leaving food out all day may attract pests.

What time should I stop feeding my dog at night?

In general, the last meal of the day should be about two to three hours before bedtime. This allows enough time for digestion and a final potty break opens in a new tab before it’s time to hit the hay. Late-night meals can lead to the need for late-night bathroom breaks.

Do puppies need more meals?

Puppies need to be fed more frequently than adult dogs. Young puppies nurse every two to four hours. Juvenile pups (up to six months of age) should be provided with three or four meals per day. "Should puppies have access to food all day?" is a common question for new puppy parents watching their pup’s rapid growth. Puppies are not good as regulating their food intake and free feeding can lead to puppy obesity and bad eating habits opens in a new tab . Also, because puppies need to relieve themselves after each meal, set meal times can make puppy potty training easier.

Feeding small vs. large dog breeds

Tiny dogs have a faster metabolism than larger breeds, which means they burn energy more quickly. While most healthy, adult small dogs can do well with two meals a day, toy breeds like Chihuahuas, Yorkies, and Maltese may need special consideration. Toy breed dogs can be prone to low blood sugar, especially as puppies. To keep their blood sugar levels stable, toy breeds often need five to six small meals daily as puppies and may require more than two meals per day as adults. Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in dogs can cause lethargy, weakness, and seizures.

Large and giant breed dogs, such as Dobermans, Great Danes, and Mastiffs, have specific nutritional needs during their growth period, which can last up to two years. These breeds are at risk for developing orthopedic issues and need to be fed a diet that has adequate calcium and phosphorus to support healthy bone development opens in a new tab . Puppy obesity can also contribute to orthopedic issues, so puppy parents should be careful not to overfeed. As they age, large breed dogs are also at a higher risk of developing gastric dilatation and volvulus (GDV), so their daily food intake should be divided into at least two meals to reduce this risk.

Health considerations

Dogs on a weight management plan or with certain medical conditions may need adjusted feeding schedules. Health considerations that may impact a dog’s feeding times include:

Weight loss plan: Dogs may tolerate multiple small meals better than two smaller-than-usual meals when reducing food intake.

Diabetes mellitus: Insulin administration is closely linked to food intake. Diabetic dogs must eat before receiving insulin, or they risk becoming hypoglycemic.

Gut recovery: Small, frequent meals may be recommended for dogs recovering from gastrointestinal disease or surgery.

Megaesophagus: Megaesophagus in dogs is a condition where the esophagus becomes enlarged and doesn’t push food into the stomach effectively. Feeding dogs small, frequent meals while they sit in an upright position helps lower the risk of regurgitation.

Pregnancy: Towards the end of a dog’s pregnancy, energy requirements are high, and space in the abdomen is limited. Multiple small meals can help ensure that a dog gets all the nutrients she needs while avoiding discomfort.

Anesthetic procedures: Dog parents are typically instructed to alter their feeding schedule before anesthetic procedures like dental cleanings and spay/neuter surgery. Fasting reduces the risk of aspiration and anesthetic complications.

Separation anxiety: A food puzzle opens in a new tab can help dogs with separation anxiety by keeping them busy and happy while you're away. Just remember to subtract the amount of food in the puzzle from their regular meal portions.

FAQS (People also ask):

Is it OK to leave food out all day for grazing?

Free feeding is not recommended for most dogs because it can lead to obesity in dogs opens in a new tab with poor self control (which is most dogs). It can lead to fighting over food or uneven food intake between housemates. Leaving food out can also attract pests.

How long can a dog go without eating?

An adult dog in good health can go a day without eating opens in a new tab without any significant consequences. However, most adult dogs are happier and more comfortable if they are fed twice daily.

