Dog Nutrition · Kinship

Skip to main content

Dog Nutrition

Prep your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.

Food & Food ToppersTreatsvitamins & supplementsweight managementrecipesCan My Dog Eat...?
A woman smiling at her dog while carrying a bowl of food.
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can Dogs Eat Yogurt?

Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

A woman smiling at her dog while carrying a bowl of food.

Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.

Friends enjoy a meal outside with their white dog.

Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!

Friends enjoy a meal outside with their white dog.

Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!

View More Food & Food Toppers Articles

Wildly Popular

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

Golden Reteiver enjoying a fruit-ice bowl

From DIY ice-fruit bowls to dog-friendly ice cream, they will be chillin’.

Frozen dog treats in the shape of bones and paws.

Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they’re sure to make your dog drool.

celebrity chef dan churchill smiling at his dog at an outdoor market in the city.

A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.

View More Treats Articles

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating

vitamins & supplements

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

Welsh Corgi dog hiding scared under the bed.

This summer, your pup deserves a little support.

Black dog sitting beneath a table being fed a Wild One GUT supplement

Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.

a dog waiting to eat Maev food

Katie Spies tells Kinship how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.

View More vitamins & supplements Articles

weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

Woman feeding her large white dog at home.

Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.

Cute brown Pitbull dog eating kibble from a bowl.

Per this study, American dogs are overweight—but you have to consider these factors.

Small brown puppy chewing on plastic donut toy.

The chemical has been linked to a variety of health problems in animals.

View More weight management Articles

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

recipes

Learn how to home cook healthy pet recipes, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

A woman smiling at her dog while carrying a bowl of food.

Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.

Frozen dog treats in the shape of bones and paws.

Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they’re sure to make your dog drool.

celebrity chef dan churchill smiling at his dog at an outdoor market in the city.

A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.

View More recipes Articles

Can My Dog Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Woman feeding her dog a piece of honeydew melon in the kitchen.

Some parts of the fruit salad are a no-go (ahem, grapes). What about this melon?

Woman holding a bowl of fruits with blueberries and raspberries with her dog at home during breakfast.

They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.

Woman having lunch with her large husky dog at home.

It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.

View More Can My Dog Eat...? Articles