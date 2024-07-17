Summer is a great season for dogs in many respects. There are hot dogs on the grill opens in a new tab making their mouths water, there’s dog-safe ice cream opens in a new tab available for order, and a really good chance someone at the picnic is going to drop a food scrap or two.

But the heat that comes with these glorious months is definitely not on your pup’s side. High temps can be very dangerous for dogs, leading to heatstroke and other dangerous health issues.

Because they can’t sweat opens in a new tab through their fur-covered skin, they can only pant and release heat through soft, squishy places like their nose and paw pads to regulate their body temperature. But if a dog gets too hot, is dehydrated, or struggles to regulate their own body heat, things can get dangerous quickly.

There are certain types or breeds of dogs who struggle more with the warming temps. Dogs who were bred to withstand cooler climes, like Huskies, are not going to love a hot summer day. Brachycephalic breeds opens in a new tab , i.e., those with flat faces like Pugs or Bulldogs, may struggle to breathe. When dogs get too hot, they may experience heat exhaustion, displaying worrying symptoms, like excessive panting opens in a new tab , dehydration, fever, bright red gums and tremors. If you’re worried, call a vet immediately.

You may need to take all kinds of precautions in hot weather, like ensuring your dog stays in a cool, shady place and has plenty of access to cold, clean water. You should also avoid walking at peak heat times, and check that the floor is cool to the touch before you let them walk on it (summer booties opens in a new tab are a great investment).

But some dogs might be stubborn or fussy, not drinking enough even when they definitely need it. Don’t worry, there are other ways to make sure they stay healthy and safe, like cooling mats opens in a new tab and... dog-friendly cold treats.

“On hot summer days, keeping your furry friend cool and hydrated is essential, and what better way to do that than with refreshing cooling treats?” Dr. Mandala Hunter-Ishikawa opens in a new tab , the senior veterinary trainer at Animals Asia opens in a new tab says. “Dogs love icy snacks that not only satisfy their taste buds but also help regulate their body temperature.”

Here are some of our favorite ways to keep hot dogs chill as you ride out the rest of the summer.

Frozen watermelon

Many fruits, like grapes opens in a new tab and tomatoes, can be toxic for dogs. However, there are some that are not only safe but nutritious and hydrating opens in a new tab . Watermelon contains over 90 percent water, making it the perfect treat to offer your dog on a sweltering day.

If you want to cool them down as well as hydrate them, you can try freezing the watermelon. Just cut it up into bite size chunks, put the chunks in the freezer, and offer them to your dog throughout the day. If you want to make it even more exciting, you can try mixing plain yogurt opens in a new tab with puréed watermelon.

Fruit popsicles

You can mix together small pieces of dog-safe fruit (blueberries opens in a new tab and strawberries are great options opens in a new tab ) with low-fat yogurt. Fill a cute paw print or bone-shaped mold opens in a new tab with the ingredients to freeze and make popsicles. You never want to give a dog a popsicle with a stick, unless you are holding it for them (this is a huge choking hazard). Even then, make sure that the popsicle is safe for dogs; human popsicles contain too much sugar and other things that aren’t good for dogs to have regularly.

Ice-fruit bowls

TikTok is full of DIY tutorials for these ice-fruit bowls opens in a new tab . To summarize, you need fruit, one big mixing bowl, one slightly smaller one, and water. Watch a tutorial here for the cutest creation (and maybe let them enjoy it outside, where the mess won’t get all over your house).

Plain ice

Does your dog refuse to drink water, turning their nose up at even the freshest, coolest bowl? There are many possible reasons for this behavior, but they might just be fussy and stubborn. While it is worrying when they turn away from hydration, there are ways to cool them down and make sure they get enough water on hot days.

Giving them chunks of ice can ensure that they can get hydrated, but in a form that to them feels like more of a treat–some dogs even enjoy pushing ice around on the floor, chasing it before crunching it down. Dr. Linda Simon is the resident vet at dog food company Pooch and Mutt opens in a new tab . She says that “many dogs enjoy the crunchy sensation of ice and will happily chew on it. It can also be added to water bowls to keep the water cool.”

Remember, though, that if your dog is showing signs of heatstroke, you should never try to cool them down with ice opens in a new tab . Again, call your vet immediately if you are at all concerned that heatstroke is a possibility.

A frozen Kong

If your dog is super fussy, you might have to trick them into eating cooling treats. That’s OK! If they’re play-motivated, you can take a Kong toy and fill it with anything frozen: blended fruits, meat broth, yogurt, peanut butter, even just water.

The company even makes a “fill and freeze” opens in a new tab tray that makes filling up multiple toys easier — so if you’ve got more than one pooch, or want to keep your dog entertained and cool all day, you don’t have to worry about it.

Dog-friendly ice cream

The ice cream that you enjoy opens in a new tab on a hot summer’s day might be filled with things your dog can’t enjoy: high amounts of dairy, sugar, chocolate and chemicals. Some brands, like Van Leeuwen opens in a new tab and Ben & Jerry’s opens in a new tab , make dog-friendly ice cream that won’t upset their delicate stomachs. Or you can make it yourself, and that way you know exactly what’s in there.

Just blend up the plainest low-fat yogurt you can find and freeze it. Offer it to them in a bowl, and they’ll lap it up. You can also experiment, adding in pooch-friendly extra flavors like blended strawberries, bananas or peanut butter. Dr. Mandala adds: “Steer clear of peanut butter containing xylitol opens in a new tab , a common artificial sweetener toxic to pets, and always check for other harmful additives.” Dogs can’t have too much dairy, either, so keep that in mind.

Broth popsicles

While many of the best ways to keep dogs cool involve sweet treats, like frozen yogurt and watermelon, it just so happens that not every dog’s palate is used to sweet foods. If you feed them meat and vegetables opens in a new tab day in and day out, they could be more into those flavors. If that’s the case, you can take a popsicle tray, fill it with beef or chicken broth, and freeze it. They’ll enjoy licking to try to eat the meat flavor, and you don’t have to worry about them getting too hot.

Dr. Simon says that “frozen bone broth is especially nice, as it is dense and takes a long time for the dog to lick and ingest, so provides good mental enrichment.” Just leave the sticks out of the equation so there’s no choking hazard, and consider using broth that’s specifically for dogs. The kind for humans can sometimes be too salty or contain unnecessary extra ingredients.

Frozen baby food

Dogs have pretty specific diets, and in some cases, their needs align with another fussy demographic: babies. Baby foods tend to not have too many extra ingredients and are made from mashed peas, sweet potato, blended meats, and other simple flavors.

You can try freezing dog-friendly baby foods in popsicle trays or tubs and serving them to your dog. It’ll cool them down while still sticking to their diet and fulfilling their nutritional needs. Just make sure that all the ingredients are OK for your pet, and do it in moderation. Dr. Mandala adds: “Baby food will add to the calorie intake for the day. If the dog is on a weight-loss plan or calorie-restricted diet, these treats need to be counted as well.”