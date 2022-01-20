Nothing beats biting into a plump, juicy strawberry during peak season. And the good news is your dog can enjoy them right along with you. As long as you stick to fresh strawberries, this warm-weather favorite is a healthy, tasty treat for your pup (canned strawberries or strawberries in syrup are high in sugar and should be avoided). Keep reading to learn the health benefits of strawberries for dogs and how to add them to your pup’s diet.

Nutrition facts: Strawberries for dogs

Are strawberries good for dogs?

Strawberries are a very low-calorie, nutritious fruit for dogs. They’re a great source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation and cognitive aging in dogs. They're also loaded with vitamin B1, vitamin B6, and vitamin K, as well as potassium, magnesium, iodine, and folic acid.

Rich in omega-3 opens in a new tab fatty acids, strawberries can keep your dog’s skin healthy and their coat shiny. Strawberries are also high in fiber, which can help aid your dog’s digestion. They even have a special enzyme opens in a new tab that helps whiten your pup’s teeth.

Can dogs eat strawberries?

Yes, dogs can eat strawberries! Start by washing the strawberries thoroughly. Remove the tops, stems, and leaves. Then cut the fruit into bite-size pieces to avoid choking and help with digestion. Strawberries can also be pureed and added to your dog’s food. Frozen pieces can be saved to be used later for tasty treats or even training incentives. To be safe, do not feed your dog canned or processed strawberries, or products with artificial strawberry flavors, as they could be hazardous to your pup’s health.

Are strawberries completely safe for dogs?

Strawberries contain sugar so a little bit goes a long way. Eating too many strawberries may give your dog diarrhea or an upset stomach. (If you have a strawberry patch in your yard, do not give your dog free access to it.) A good rule of thumb is one strawberry per day for small dogs, three to four for medium dogs, and a maximum of five strawberries for large dogs.

Whenever you add a new food to your dog’s diet, it’s best to take it slow. Start with small quantities and see how your dog responds. Allergic reactions to strawberries are not common but can happen. To be on the safe side, check with your veterinarian before feeding your dog strawberries.

The bottom line: Can dogs eat human food?

Certain foods, like strawberries, are safe for both humans and dogs to eat, though only in moderation. Like all treats, strawberries should be supplementary to a complete and balanced dog food diet.

FAQs (People also ask)

Is it OK to give dogs strawberries?

Yes, dogs can eat strawberries in moderation.

Can dogs eat every part of strawberries?

Fresh strawberries are safe for dogs to eat, but canned or processed strawberries, or products with artificial strawberry flavoring, should be avoided.

Are strawberries good for dogs?

Strawberries are a low-calorie and nutritious fruit for dogs, containing vitamins C, B1, B6, and K, as well as omega-3 fatty acids and fiber that will keep your dog’s coat shiny and aid with their digestion.

Why do dogs like strawberries?

Strawberries taste sweet and delicious for dogs, just as they do for humans.

