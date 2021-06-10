Does Your Dog Hate Citrus?
It's the one food most dogs can't stand. Here's why — plus, how to use their dislike of citrus to your advantage.
Share Article
When it comes to things dogs love, it's safe to say that most enjoy going for walks, eating chicken, getting belly rubs, and chasing squirrels. Sure, there are exceptions, but these truths apply to most dogs. Similarly, there is general agreement around what dogs don't like. At the top of the list? Citrus. Most dogs can't stand the taste and smell of oranges, lemons, and grapefruit. Here's why — plus, how to use their dislike of citrus to your advantage.
Why Dogs Hate Citrus
The odor of an orange to most dogs is like the odor of trash to most humans — which is pretty gross. We don't know exactly why dogs don't like citrus, but it's probably similar to why us humans have specific scents that we prefer over others.
To be fair, a small percentage of dogs actually like citrus — they consider these flavors to be the icing on the cake, so to speak, and are even more likely to go after any object covered with such an odor. (Maybe this is nature’s way of preventing any of us from ever feeling confident that we know what's going on with our pups.)
Does Your Dog Hate Citrus?
To see how your dog feels about citrus, peel a messy orange so that your hands are covered with the sticky juice; then, put your fingers near your dog’s nose. If they back away, making an ugh face, then you’ve got a member of the citrus-hating majority. If your dog licks your fingers, you don’t.
How to Use Citrus As a Dog Repellant
If your dog dislikes the smell of these acidic fruits, it may be possible to use the scent or juice of them as a deterrent. For a DIY solution, mix concentrated lemon juice with water in a spray bottle. Or, pick up a pre-made dog repellent sprayopens in a new tab. With some patience and thoughtful training, you can use citrus to help train your dog to stay away from places (or things) you don’t want them to chew or access.
Just be mindful if you decide to use citrus to scent your home. Whether you are using essential oils or candles, you may inadvertently be making your home smell as bad to your dog as a trash dump would smell to you.
Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression, and has also trained other animals including cats, birds, snakes, and insects. She writes the animal column for the Arizona Daily Sun and is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University. She is the author of six books about training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Lifeopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How to Spark Joy in Your Dog’s Life
(And your own, while you’re at it.)
- opens in a new tab
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
- opens in a new tab
Human Foods Toxic to Dogs — From A-Z
Even if they ain’t too proud to beg…
- opens in a new tab
Turns Out Dogs Can Tell, Er, Smell Time
There’s no time like the present, according to your pet.