Articles by Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression, and has also trained other animals including cats, birds, snakes, and insects. She writes the animal column for the Arizona Daily Sun and is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University. She is the author of six books about training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Lifeopens in a new tab.
- behavior
You Raise Your Dog the Way Your Parents Raised You, New Study Finds
One more thing to talk about with your therapist.
One more thing to talk about with your therapist.
- behavior
Your Guide to Stuffing Your Dog’s Favorite Toy, the Kong
How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.
How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.
- lifestyle
How to Improve Your Relationship with Your Dog
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
- behavior
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
- behavior
Puppy Fear Periods: Why is My Dog Scared All of a Sudden?
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
- behavior
9 Myths About Your Puppy—Busted By a Behaviorist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
- behavior
Your Dog Can Smell When You’re Stressed, New Study Says
Research finds that your pup can smell when you’ve been doom-scrolling, and they get bummed out.
Research finds that your pup can smell when you’ve been doom-scrolling, and they get bummed out.
- lifestyle | Ask a Trainer
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
- behavior
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
- behavior
How to Get a Cat in a Carrier
Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.
Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.
- lifestyle
Fostering a Dog for Even a Couple Days Increases Their Chances of Adoption, Study Says
Even a small amount of quality time makes a huge difference to shelter pups.
Even a small amount of quality time makes a huge difference to shelter pups.
- behavior
Dogs Love to Watch TV, New Study Says—But Should You Let Them?
Time for some screen-time ground rules, pups.
Time for some screen-time ground rules, pups.
- lifestyle
Why Your Dog Needs a Frozen Kong
Two words: Endless entertainment.
Two words: Endless entertainment.
- lifestyle
Spending Time With Dogs Can Make You Better in Social Situations, Study Says
Especially if you pet them.
Especially if you pet them.
- behavior
These Common Household Noises Are Super Stressful for Dogs, Study Finds
Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!”
Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!”
- behavior
Kittens Are Smarter Than Puppies, Study Says—And Really Good at Math
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
- behavior
Kristi Noem Says Her Dog Was “Untrainable”—Here’s Why That’s Not True
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
- lifestyle
How Long Should You Grieve Your Dog Before Getting a New One?
Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.
Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- behavior
Can Dogs Smile?
There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth.
There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth.
- behavior
Why You Shouldn’t Be Skeptical of Positive Training Methods
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
- behavior
Kittens Really Need Their Moms—Science Says So
The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.
The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.
- behavior
There Is More Than One “Right” Way to Socialize Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Follow Me Everywhere?
They are the cutest little shadow.
They are the cutest little shadow.
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right—You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup.
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup.
- behavior
8 Myths About Your Kitten—Busted By a Behaviorist
Forget everything you think you know about baby cats.
Forget everything you think you know about baby cats.
- behavior
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
- lifestyle
Therapy Dogs Can Help You With Your ADHD
Happy news: Pups can help support your (or your kid’s) everyday needs.
Happy news: Pups can help support your (or your kid’s) everyday needs.
- behavior
Why Are Dogs Obsessed With Sniffing the Snow?
And why you deserve a pat on the back for indulging them.
And why you deserve a pat on the back for indulging them.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want.
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want.
- lifestyle
How Deep Is the Love for Our Dogs?
The connection between people and dogs is the stuff of legend.
The connection between people and dogs is the stuff of legend.
- lifestyle
Chemistry Between People and Dogs Is Real (It’s Science)
How the “love hormone” oxytocin connects us with our pups.
How the “love hormone” oxytocin connects us with our pups.
- behavior
5 Kitten Behavioral Milestones You Should Know
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.
- behavior
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing!) to take one with you.
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing!) to take one with you.
- behavior
5 Important Puppy Behavioral Milestones to Keep Track Of
Your little cutie is growing up in many ways—look out for these big stages as they do.
Your little cutie is growing up in many ways—look out for these big stages as they do.
- behavior
Do Dogs Recognize Themselves in the Mirror?
Here’s why dogs know who they are more by smell than by sight.
Here’s why dogs know who they are more by smell than by sight.
- health
Why Is Your Young Dog Going Gray?
And why stress could be to blame. Your spoiled baby, stressed? Unfortunately, yes.
And why stress could be to blame. Your spoiled baby, stressed? Unfortunately, yes.
- behavior
Bless Them! Why Do Dogs Sneeze When They Play?
It’s adorable, but there are actual reasons behind this behavior.
It’s adorable, but there are actual reasons behind this behavior.
- lifestyle
How to Keep You and Your Dog Out of the Snow
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
- health
How to Give a Cat a Pill
Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.
Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.
- behavior
How to Teach Your Dog to Poop in the Snow
Snow days are fun—until your pup needs to do their thing outside.
Snow days are fun—until your pup needs to do their thing outside.
- behavior
How to Get Your Scared Dog to Trust You
Using these tips, your skittish dog will warm up to you.
Using these tips, your skittish dog will warm up to you.
- behavior
Single Puppy Syndrome: One-Puppy Litter
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog.
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog.
- behavior
How to Get Your Dog to Stop Resource Guarding Their Stuff
If your dog growls when you get near their food or toys, read this right now.
If your dog growls when you get near their food or toys, read this right now.
- behavior
How to Prevent Your Dog from Peeing on the Christmas Tree
Make sure your pup doesn’t “decorate” your tree.
Make sure your pup doesn’t “decorate” your tree.
- lifestyle
How to Help Your Dog Enjoy the Holidays
Here are fives tips on how to keep your dog entertained (and safe) this holiday season.
Here are fives tips on how to keep your dog entertained (and safe) this holiday season.
- behavior
Decoding Your Dog’s Growls
When your dog growls, they’re expressing their emotions. A study found that you’ll likely be able to understand what they’re feeling.
When your dog growls, they’re expressing their emotions. A study found that you’ll likely be able to understand what they’re feeling.