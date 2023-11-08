Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting.

Cats frequently hide their pain — as much as you might think otherwise, they aren’t super dramatic about things that are actual problems. (Now, if you’re five minutes late to feeding them, the real drama starts). However indirect cats are about their pain, it’s possible to spot it through behavioral indicators. One of the biggest signs: changes in behavior. Any change in behavior should be taken seriously, and even smaller changes may be important clues that a cat is in pain.

1. Change in sleep habits and low energy

A change in sleeping habits could be a warning sign, as could loss of appetite opens in a new tab , not drinking the same amount as before, or keeping their eyes closed a lot. Also keep an eye on them if they are being less playful than usual, (acting disinterested in toys that usually elicit playful responses).

2. Vocalizing

Vocalizing more or in a way that is unusual for them such as crying, groaning, growling, or hissing opens in a new tab are also clues. Resisting touching opens in a new tab in ways that have previously been welcome is a common sign, especially if the cat objects to being touched in a particular spot.

3. Agitation and personality changes

If a cat suddenly exhibits behavior that has never been seen before, the reason for the new behavior could be pain. It’s not unusual for a hurt cat to become agitated, or even aggressive — especially if touched or startled. Sometimes, a cat who is suffering physical pain will uncharacteristically begin eliminating outside of the litter box opens in a new tab . That can be because it hurts them to enter the box or because they experienced pain while in there.

4. Licking

Licking a body part consistently may indicate that the area is hurting the cat, especially if the cat didn’t typically lick that area frequently (or at all) until recently. An absence or sharp decline in the amount of grooming behavior a cat does is a behavior change seen in cats who are in pain.

5. Hiding

If your cat suddenly starts hiding, take them to the vet to assess their pain. Some cats seek out hiding spots because they are avoiding bright areas. A cat seeking out darker parts of the house over well-lit ones may be doing so in order to stay away from bright lights. Other cats may be hiding to avoid social interactions, which may partially be about avoiding any physical contact. This could also just reflect a desire for rest. Even cats who don’t truly disappear in actual hiding spots may retreat from the family and seek isolation. Such behavior changes are especially obvious in highly gregarious cats, but subtle changes in social behavior can be big clues about pain in less social cats, too.

6. Expression of physical limitations

Sometimes, the clues that a cat is in pain involve slightly more obvious changes in behavior. A general reluctance to move can be a clue that a cat is experiencing pain. The same is true if a cat begins limping or otherwise walking in a way that is odd or with a different gait than before. Keep an eye out if your kitty suddenly has trouble jumping or doesn’t seem to want to jump at all anymore.

In general, any behavioral change, especially if it is sudden, can indicate that a cat is in pain. Most people, including me, consider it fair to say that change and cats have an uneasy relationship. It’s unusual for them to change their behavior without a reason. That’s why noticing behavioral changes in cats is so important. Spotting the behavioral signs of pain in cats requires careful observation and the knowledge of what to look for. Your cat can’t tell you in words that they’re hurting, but they can communicate the message clearly all the same.