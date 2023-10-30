7 Activities for a Bad-Weather Day
If you’re trapped indoors on a bad weather day, these activities will keep your pup entertained.
Share Article
Have wet conditions gotten in the way of your normal walk, run or play time at the park? Are you in search of some ideas for entertaining your dog when the weather outside is “frightful”? There are lots of stimulating activities that will keep you and your dog happily enjoying one another’s company, no matter how gloomy it is outdoors. It’s all about spending time together in interesting ways.
Seven activities to keep your pup busy on a rainy day.
1. Visit a Friend
Is your dog secretly looking to become a therapy dogopens in a new tab? Take them to visit a friend, relative or neighbor who would be cheered by some dog-petting therapy. Nothing better than a good scratching, belly rub, or just hanging out with your favorite people.
2. Have Some Training Fun
Teach your dog a new trick, such as lying down and resting their head on their paws when you say, “It’s raining.” If they don’t know how to play the shell game, now’s a good time to teach them. Your pup can sniff out their treats to play this fun guessing game.
3. Walk in the Rain
Many dogs would love to go out for walks in the rain, paying no attention to the constant drizzle. If your pup loves the water, go outside and splash in the puddles. If your dog had their way, this would probably be their first choice. If not, they might just enjoy sitting on a covered patio and watch the rain drop.
4. Groom and Spa Day
Use the rainy day as an opportunity to have a canine spa day at home—give them a bath, clean their ears, cut their nails, and give them a good coat brushingopens in a new tab. Nothing sweeter than a well-groomed dog.
5. Hide and Seek
Play a few rounds of indoor hide-and-seekopens in a new tab. Have your dog stay, and then hide. Release them and call them to you. When they find you, greet them with something that will make them happy, like treats, a game of tug, a chew toy or a belly rub.
6. Head to the Store
Head to the store and buy a few treats, toys, or a new leash. Buy a new toy for each of you and hang out together while you enjoy them; better yet, buy a toy you can share.
7. Try Massage and Stretches
Practice the art of canine massage.opens in a new tab To learn, start with a great video, Bodywork for Dogs: Connecting through Massage, Acupressure, and Intuitive Touch by Lynn Vaughan and Deborah Jones.
Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression, and has also trained other animals including cats, birds, snakes, and insects. She writes the animal column for the Arizona Daily Sun and is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University. She is the author of six books about training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Lifeopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Does Your Dog Need a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe.
- opens in a new tab
Are Ponchos Back? Our Dogs Certainly Think So
It’s no Underdog costume, but your dog will love this cape.
- opens in a new tab
Winter Is Here—Can Your Dog Suffer Seasonal Depression?
Here’s why your pup may get the winter blues, too.
- opens in a new tab
3 Fun Indoor Games to Play With Your Dog
Rainy day? These activities will keep your dog (and you!) from going stir crazy.