winter
- lifestyle
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- behavior
How to Get Your Snow-Loving Dog to Come Back Inside
Your dog is wild for the snow, but here’s how to convince them to retreat back inside when your toes start to get frozen.
- behavior
Why Are Dogs Obsessed With Sniffing the Snow?
And why you deserve a pat on the back for indulging them.
- health
How to Keep Your Dog’s Paws Safe From Snow Salt
Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.
- lifestyle
11 Indoor Dog Parks to Help Your Pup Get Through the Long Winter
Because the cold weather shouldn’t stop your dog from living their best life.
- shopping
The Best Winter Boots for Dogs in 2024
Here’s why you might want to protect those toe beans.
- lifestyle
How to Make an Outdoor Cat House for Winter
Channel your inner HGTV star and build a feline fixer-upper.
- shopping
The Best Coats for Dogs in 2024
Keep your snow angel warm this winter in these durable options.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Snow
Sometimes, your pup has to be exposed to the elements—and you have to keep them warm when they are. Here’s how.
- lifestyle
It’s a Felony to Leave Your Dog Out in the Cold in These 8 States
It’s super dangerous—and very illegal.
- lifestyle
How to Keep You and Your Dog Out of the Snow
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
- behavior
How to Teach Your Dog to Poop in the Snow
Snow days are fun—until your pup needs to do their thing outside.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Need a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- lifestyle
How to Ski With Your Dog
Dogs don’t have to be pro athletes to enjoy some quality time in the snow.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pecans?
Here’s why you should keep your pup far, far away from this nut.
- health
Can Dogs Get Frostbite?
Yep, all those warnings your mom gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Cinnamon?
You love the spice in your mulled wine and cider. Learn if your cat can enjoy it.
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.
- behavior
Is Your Cat SAD?
Four ways cats can combat seasonal depression.
- health
Can Dogs Get Colds?
We’re all sniffling this time of year. Learn if your pup can get a cold, too.
- behavior
Winter Is Here—Can Your Dog Suffer Seasonal Depression?
Here’s why your pup may get the winter blues, too.
- lifestyle
11 New Year’s Resolutions For Dog Parents Looking to Level Up
You already do a great job as your pup’s parent — but here are some shiny new goals for keeping them happy and healthy in 2024.
- lifestyle
How to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty.
- lifestyle
A Secret Christmas Tree in Central Park Helps People Memorialize Their Pets
It’s like something out of a fairytale.
- behavior
How to Prevent Your Dog from Peeing on the Christmas Tree
Make sure your pup doesn’t “decorate” your tree.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- lifestyle
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Holiday Tipping
Tipping your pet care providers isn’t always expected, but it is always appreciated.
- nutrition
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to stuffing, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table.
- health
Holiday Safety Tips For Overly Festive Felines
Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos.
- lifestyle
How to Help Your Dog Enjoy the Holidays
Here are fives tips on how to keep your dog entertained (and safe) this holiday season.
- health
Cold Weather Is the Nemesis of Dog Paws. Here’s How to Help
We all have to up our moisturizing game in the fall and winter.
- shopping
12 Holiday-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers
Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.
- health
8 Holiday Hazards That May Be Fun For You But Not Your Pet
Tips for keeping your pet merry this season.
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Lovers
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Dog For the Holidays?
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
- lifestyle
Should You Give a Pet as a Gift? It Depends
Puppies and kittens are cute, but read this expert advice before attaching a bow to their collars and handing them to a pal.
- shopping
10 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just For Pets
For dogs and cats who deserve a treat on the daily during the holidays.
- shopping
10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really
As Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph say, it’s “sweata weatha” — for your pup, too.
- lifestyle
10 Usual Suspects at Thanksgiving and How to Save Your Pet From Them
Because you really need to stop Aunt Beth from trying to give your cat wine.
- shopping
Christian Cowan x Maxbone’s Holiday Glitz Sweater Is Perfect For Your Christmas Card
Did someone say party?
- health
How Cold is Too Cold For Outdoor Cats?
Be a good neighbor and learn to spot the signs of frostbite in your community cats.
- shopping
11 Best Cat Sweaters
Your copy cat wants in on sweater weather. Here are some dog sweaters fit for felines.
- behavior
How to Train Your Dog in Social Graces
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter.
- shopping
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
- lifestyle
7 Activities for a Bad-Weather Day
If you’re trapped indoors on a bad weather day, these activities will keep your pup entertained.