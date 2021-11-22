 Tika the Iggy’s Holiday Gift Guide · Kinship

Tika the Iggy’s Holiday Gift Guide

The fashion icon gives us the tea on her fave holiday accessories.

by Avery Felman
November 23, 2021
Tika the iggy in different outfits
Tika the Iggy; Kinship Creative

If being impossibly chic were an inherited trait, we’d all be as fabulous as Tika the Iggy. Unfortunately, the hype that surrounds the Insta-famous Italian Greyhound appears to be as impenetrable as her unmatched sense of style. Needless to say, we’re supremely envious of all things Tika, so when the multi-hyphenate offered to share her favorite holiday finds with Kinship, we couldn’t be more thrilled.

It’s said Tika has a vast wardrobe of over 200 outfits — with her notoriety, brand connections, and recent feature in none other than Vogue, it’s no surprise that she’d be racking up racks of designer pieces. Take one scroll through her impeccably curated Instagram and you’ll see her dressed in the latest runway styles, often custom made by the designers themselves, as well as several celebrity cameos and outtakes from this year’s New York Fashion Week. Clearly, Tika knows her stuff. Below, we’re granted access to the fashion insider’s knowledge of all things gift giving.

the purple collar
Tika X COS Leather Collar
$35

“A classic and minimalist look. Not only are these collars amazing for daily use, but I have my own design!”

$35 at Collar of Sweden
dog with bags
I Made That Bag Mini Bags
$45

“The best accessories for photos or carrying snacks. They also make the cutest poop bag holders!”

$45 at I Made That Bag
dog in a bag
Weekend Dog Tote
$245

“They make super stylish and cozy dog carriers. I have the weekend and destination tote. Super chic and vegan.”

$245 at Just Fred.
the Rainbow dress on Tika
Shantell Design Dresses
$46

“The cutest statement pieces that are super light and easy to wear. Perfect for events or stylish walks around the city.”

$46 at Etsy
dog in trench coat
Grig Paris St-Germain Trench Coat
$195

“Classic sleek trench coats made in Paris. What more can I say?”

$195 at Grig Paris

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

