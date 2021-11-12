Abram Engle’s Holiday Gift Guide For Cat Parents · Kinship

Abram Engle’s Gift Guide For Cat Parents

The TikTok star tells us his holiday gift picks for his kitty co-star, Kurt.

by Avery Felman
November 12, 2021
Abram Engle outlined with white lines, in front of a background collage of cats
It has been argued that we shape our pets and that our pets shape us, but I doubt there’s been much discourse about the phenomenon of pets shaping our careers, since, let’s face it, it’s a rare occurrence. However, for the lucky few that can leverage their pet’s star qualities and bolster both themselves and their furry companions into stardom, they understand the importance of giving back. One person who’s intimately acquainted with this notion is TikTok’s Abram Engle.

Known for his comedic videos in which his cat and business partner, Kurt, is prominently featured as fodder for “When you think you met your person, but they don’t like cats” jokes, Engle brings a certain flare to his social presence that can best be described as wholesome, whimsical, and earnest. He, and of course, Kurt, gave us the scoop on their favorite holiday finds for humans and their pets.

gray kangaroo pouch hoodie
VincentDeep Unisex Kangaroo Pouch Hoodie
$20
the black cat backpack carrier
BEIKOTT Cat Backpack
$37
the gray cat tower
Rabbitgoo Cat Tree Tower
$90
the Cat Tunnel in black and light blue
Tempcore Pet Cat Tunnel Tube
$12
the cat bed in blue and white fleece
K&H Kitty Crinkle Sack Cat Bed
$21

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

