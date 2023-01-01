Articles by Avery Felman
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
- shopping
Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly
Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
- shopping
The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads, and Everything in Between
Save your sofa.
- shopping
The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- shopping
4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.
- shopping
6 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.
- shopping
42 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked for Memorial Day 2024
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
- shopping
5 Best Dog Raincoats to Keep Your Pup Dry and Lookin’ Fly
Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- nutrition
Best Probiotics for Dogs
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
- shopping
7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
- shopping
14 Swoon-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Cat
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- shopping
8 Best Cat Puzzles to Piece Through
Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.
- shopping
12 Holiday-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- health
How Cold is Too Cold For Outdoor Cats?
Be a good neighbor and learn to spot the signs of frostbite in your community cats.
- shopping
11 Best Cat Sweaters
Your copy cat wants in on sweater weather. Here are some dog sweaters fit for felines.
- shopping
16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
- shopping
The Best Halloween Costumes For Cats in 2023
The best costumes that you and your cat’s Instagram followers will get a kick out of.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
What Fruits and Veggies Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl — it’s treat time.
- lifestyle
How to Give Your Cat a Halloween That Won’t Make Them Hiss
Cats might be a symbol of Halloween, but that’s as far as they want it to go.
- lifestyle | Behind the Brand
Ellen Van Dusen & Snips in Living Color
The designer on playing with patterns, punching up home decor for dogs, and that time Harry Styles sported a Dusen Dusen sweater on SNL.
- lifestyle
Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much
A rundown of the most common cat expenses.
- shopping
Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups
Because spa day can happen at home, too.
- behavior
Not All Cat Toys Are Created Equal
Here are the toys that will motivate your pet to get in the game.
- shopping
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- shopping
Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann’s Favorite Enrichment Toys
Kinship Collective expert shares his top toys and tools, from classics Kongs to snuffle mats to slow feeders.
- shopping
PrettyLitter Has Beauty and Brains
At long last, a litter that’s for more than just scooping.
- shopping
You Can Transfer Your Woo-Woo Crystal Habit to Your Stressed-Out Cat
Merci Collective founder Chani Ronez on her new collection of crystal and catnip-infused toys for cats.
- shopping
Treat Your Cat to These Matcha and Mochi-Inspired Catnip Toys
Finally. Toys that foodies, er, felines, will appreciate.
- shopping
I Tested My Cat’s DNA, and Here Are the Results
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world.
- nutrition
The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
- shopping
7 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Megan Rapinoe).
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List for Your New Cat
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
- shopping
14 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies.
- shopping
Katie Beth Miedaner Is Giving Visibility to Disabled Pets One Skincare Routine At a Time
Self-care with a side of cats.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Floof Takes a Gentle Approach to Your Itchy Dog’s Skincare
Mark your pups’ self-care calendars: The company’s eco-friendly, allergy-friendly products are launching July 17.
- shopping
The 5 Best Interactive Cat Toys By Nina Ottosson
The puzzle toys that’ll unleash your cat’s inner cougar.
- shopping
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup.
- shopping
The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads and Everything in Between
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
- nutrition
9 Peanut Butter Options Your Pup Will Obsess Over
The perfect complement to your pet’s adorably salty personality.
- lifestyle
Sleep-Away Camp For Kitty? The Pros and Cons of Boarding Your Cat
Keep these tips in mind when you’re looking for a quality spot to board your cat.
