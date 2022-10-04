“Pop” Goes the Color on the Wild One x Isaac Mizrahi Collab
The collab is a tribute to NYC pup parents, who find the bright spots along the sidewalks of unattended dog poop and discarded chicken bones.
If you have a dog, you’ve no doubt heard of millennial favorite brand, Wild Oneopens in a new tab. If you haven’t, you’ve likely seen their offerings roaming the street along with city-dwelling pups; the most notable of which is their Walk Kit, which has reached A-list status among celebrities and their pups. Now, for a limited time, quintessential American fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi has teamed up with the dog essentials brand for a colorful collab that’s likely to garner just as much attention.
The Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One collection is a whimsical ode to New York City’s vibrant energy and the spirit of the pups and parents who reside there.
“After months of planning, we are excited to debut these curated, well-designed pieces that celebrate the fashion lover, diehard New Yorker — or really anyone who wants to stride in style with their pup,” shares Bill Wells, co-founder & CEO of Wild One. Mixing Mizrahi’s signature patterns with the playfulness of Wild One’s designs, the two create a melting pot of zestful styles.
The six-product collaboration comes in two limited-edition colorways, Cosmopolitan Pink and Hudson Blue, available in revamped walking styles ranging from harnesses ($48) to leashes ($58) to collars ($38) to poop bag carriers with biodegradable baggiesopens in a new tab ($8). The duo has already released a variation on their treat pouches ($44) and everyday carrier ($150).
As a self-described, “dog-obsessed dad and long-time Wild One admirer,” Mizrahi deemed the collaboration a “dream come true.” As for fashion versus function, Mizrahi shares the central idea behind the collab: “The collection is rooted in nostalgia with fun colorways because we wanted to create pieces that allow dog parents to express themselves in a bold fashion, while also being designed for functionality.”
The Isaac Mizrahi Love’s Wild One collection ranges from $8 to $150 and is available to shop now at Wild Oneopens in a new tab.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
